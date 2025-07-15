Plans to build nine homes on 'very special' green belt land in Yorkshire approved

Plans to build housing on a “very special” area of green belt in a Yorkshire village have been approved – partly due to new Government planning policies.

A planning application to build nine homes on a field off Turner Lane, in Addingham, was first submitted by Joanne Ogilvie in the Summer of 2022.

The plans had attracted 99 objections from residents of the village, many of whom were concerned over the loss of Greenbelt on the edge of Addingham.

But on Thursday (Jul 10) the application was approved by members of Bradford Council’s regulatory and appeals committee.

Turner Lane in Addingham

It was one of the first applications to be approved under new national planning guidelines that can see green belt land re-allocated as “grey belt” and suitable for housing.

Under planning changes intended to speed up development, certain green belt sites can be downgraded to grey belt, and so suitable for development.

This can be in cases where the green belt site does not prevent the sprawl of large built-up areas or prevent the merging of two neighbouring towns.

A planning report to the committee suggested this site met the criteria for being downgraded to grey belt, and so the plans should be approved.

One of the objectors Stewart Bannister said: “Turner Lane is a very special place. It has always been a green space. At a time of year you will see snowdrops, followed by crocus, followed by daffodils.”

He said very few cars currently travel on that stretch of road, making it popular with dog walkers, cyclists and ramblers.

He told councillors: “This is a real asset to Addingham and Bradford.”

He dismissed developer’s claims that the site was sustainable, and that residents would be able to walk to local facilities, pointing out that local Co-Op was over a mile away. Residents would be more likely to drive everywhere – he suggested.

Rereffing to the need for housing in Addingham, he said: “There will not be affordable homes for people getting on the property ladder. They will be executive homes for people with two cars who will drive to Ilkley to shop.”

Coun Caroline Whitaker questioned the consequences of agreeing this site could be downgraded to Grey Belt. She said: “Any field in any village could be built on.”

Richard Mowat, representing the applicants, said Bradford’s current housing position was “dire.” He added: “Nine dwellings can make a significant contribution to the local housing supply.”

Chair of the Committee Coun Shabir Hussain said: “It is a difficult one this. The goalposts have been changed. This is the first decision we’ve had to make on the green belt, Grey Belt issue.”