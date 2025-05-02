Poor internet connectivity holding back farmers across Yorkshire, survey finds

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost two-thirds of UK farmers said that internet connectivity is critical for day-to-day activities, but nearly one in 10 have no internet connectivity at all.

In particular, the research, commissioned by CityFibre, found that it was holding back farmers using new cutting-edge technologies.

Some 42 per cent of respondents said poor internet connections was the biggest barrier to them utilising innovative tech and machinery after the cost.

Mark Ullyott, an arable and pig farmer from Middleton-on-the-Wolds, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, said he and his wife would not be able to run their farm without high-speed internet.

“Strong internet connectivity is essential for modern-day farming – not just optional. In a world that is reliant on so many online services, it is vital to complete simple mandatory tasks that many of us take for granted, such as using basic portals,” he explained.

NFU Vice President Rachel Hallos at her farm in West Yorkshire. Credit: Lawrence Looi / NFU | Lawrence Looi / NFU

“We are also seeing a surge in cutting edge technology being introduced across the industry, and farmers who are unable to access reliable broadband risk being left behind.

“Ideally we would have more options available to us, including full fibre, but at the moment, satellite internet is our only option. We simply wouldn’t be able to run the business without it.”

The risks associated with poor internet connectivity go well beyond day-to-day operations, with the survey finding farmers’ mental health and family life also being impacted.

It highlighted the impact of social isolation among rural communities, with farmers feeling they miss out on local community matters as a result of broadband issues.

National Farmers’ Union Vice President Rachel Hallos, who runs a beef and sheep farm in Ripponden, near Halifax, said reliable internet is “key” to producing home-grown food as efficiently and productively as possible.

Mark and Lindsey Ullyot, farmers from Middleton-on-the-Wolds in East Yorkshire, say strong internet connectivity is essential for modern-day farming

“Lack of connectivity not only impacts the day-to-day operations of rural businesses but also the safety of our workforce,” she said.

“Leaving a farmer with no way of communicating in a crisis is dangerous, and this lack of access is preventing UK farmers and growers from doing what they do best – running successful and profitable food producing businesses.

“Better internet access can unlock greater productivity, growth and investment into the rural economy, especially at a time when businesses are being required to meet more of their legal and regulatory obligations online.”

At the start of the year, the Government announced it was rolling out superfast broadband to 131,000 hard-to-reach homes across the country.

While CityFibre has been awarded nine Project Gigabit contracts, totalling over £865m in government subsidies, to serve more than 500,000 rural homes and businesses.

However, many parts of Yorkshire still have very low internet speeds, according to research from Broadband Genie.