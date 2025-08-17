Poor prospects for grouse could impact local economies

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the causes behind recent dramatic fluctuations in grouse numbers continues to be poorly understood, the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust is undertaking two major research projects focused on the North York Moors, Southern Dales and Northern Dales which are designed to shed light on the issue which generates highly polarised views.

The trust’s Maternal Grouse Project involves comprehensive monitoring of grouse hens through the breeding season, and the Long-Term Grouse Count Analysis involves a detailed statistical analysis of long-term data, such as decades of pair count and brood count data.

After the pair counts in the spring, which aim to determine the number of breeding pairs, the summer brood counts aim to estimate the breeding success. The current monitoring regime extends over 21 sites in England, many of which are in North Yorkshire.

As many of the study sites have been monitored since the 1980s, the trust’s dataset is one of a kind and offers crucial insights into red grouse population dynamics.

From this year’s spring counts, the trust has established that pre-breeding densities were much lower than last year (40 per cent lower). The latest brood counts recorded further losses of adults (36 per cent). However, the remaining adult birds did produce more young when compared to last year, with an average young-to-old ratio of 1.4 (0.9 in 2024). This combination of adult losses and improved breeding success meant that the average post-breeding density was lower than last year.

The regional breakdown shows the average breeding success was lower in Southern Dales compared to last year, but higher in the Northern Dales. This is likely to be influenced by the severe heather beetle damage that was evident at all count sites in the Southern Dales and North York Moors, but which effected fewer count sites in the Northern Dales.

The trust says the prospects for the forthcoming season are important from many perspectives, including economic and the conservation of globally and nationally protected species such as heather, curlew, merlin, lapwing and black grouse.

It also points towards the mitigation of wildfire risk through vegetation management and the protection of vital carbon stores, the retention of water on the hill and natural flood management and the restoration of peatlands through blocking grips/rewetting.

However, traditional methods of managing the upland landscapes are being increasingly called into question.

Earlier this summer MPs debated the future of driven grouse shooting, following a petition launched by the campaign group Wild Justice, which was signed by over 104,000 people and called for a ban on driven grouse shooting.

Richmond and Northallerton MP Rishi Sunak argued without the financial investment from shooting estates, valuable habitats like heather moorland would be at risk of degradation.

However, campaigners claim there is considerable scientific evidence of many negative environmental effects of management practices on driven grouse moors. They state drainage and the deliberate burning of vegetation have significant negative impacts on the environment, including damage, alteration and destruction of vegetation and habitats, release of CO2 and adversely altering the hydrology of the uplands.

Campaigners state burning and drainage of grouse moors reduces water quality by increasing the amount of particulate organic matter and sediment in watercourses and that driven grouse shooting is underpinned by the illegal persecution and killing of several species of birds of prey.

To counter what some view as damage to carbon sinks and the release of stored carbon, contributing to climate change, Defra is proposing restrictions to burning practices proposed through the expansion of licensing for burning on deep peat.

In response, the trust is launching a study, in partnership with The Heather Trust, to quantify the ecosystem services delivered by traditional moorland management and model how these might change under different government policies and climatic scenarios.