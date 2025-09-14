Praise for scheme which has seen dramatic drop in rural crime

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York and North Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime, Jo Coles, praised North Yorkshire Police for their role in a Combined Authority-funded project providing DNA marking kits, during this year’s National Rural Crime Week of Action.

North Yorkshire Police’s rural task force initially targeted repeat victims in rural crime hotspot locations, offering each farm up to five kits and warning signs to mark high-risk agricultural vehicles and equipment such as trailers, quad bikes and tractor GPS devices.

York an North Yorkshire Deputy Mayor Jo Coles has praised action to tackle rural crime.

The Combined Authority has provided 8,000 DNA kits to more than 1,500 farms, representing the largest roll-out of its kind in the UK. Since the start of the scheme in 2024 through to April, only three farms using the kits had been targeted, with a 30 per cent reduction in quad bike theft also being noted.

The DNA marking scheme allows people to invisibly mark their property and aiding in its retrieval in the case of theft while deterring criminals from targeting properties taking part in the scheme.

The marking solution provided in the kits will last for at least five years outdoors and will reveal a unique code that links property with its rightful owner if the equipment is investigated.

As part of the campaign funding also enabled the purchase of Ultraviolet torches and microscopes to identify the DNA markings on products. These were issued to across all traffic teams, operational support teams and in all Rural Task Force vehicles. In addition to this, training was given to all staff on the use and identification of the kits.

The findings follow NFU’s most recent rural crime report which found overall crime in North Yorkshire’s countryside had fallen by over 22 per cent compared to last year.

Ms Coles said both she and Mayor David Skaith were determined to do everything they could “to keep everyone in our region safe”.

She said: “Last year, from October to December, there were 900 incidents reported including poaching, wildlife crime, criminal damage, domestic abuse and violence.

"Whether it's the theft of expensive agricultural equipment, fly tipping along our roads and in our woodlands, or the theft of valuable livestock, these all have a big impact on our communities.

“Over the last year I’ve seen the impact the Rural Taskforce is having in North Yorkshire, whether it’s local community WhatsApp groups sharing vital intelligence or the marking of valuable farm equipment, that has had a huge impact too.