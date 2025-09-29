Praise for Waitrose's free range pork ‘global supermarket first’

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart Houston, whose long career has included farming pigs between Bedale and Ripon, said the retailers’ move to also only stock free range pork mince, steaks, chops and joints on its shelves from October 15 represented a boost for the industry, which is Yorkshire’s most valuable agricultural product by a significant margin.

The retailer has claimed the move will guarantee quality and taste for shoppers while supporting British farmers and raising animal welfare standards.

Charlotte Di Cello, chief commercial officer at Waitrose, said the retailer “believes that happy pigs make the best pork”. She added: “Our commitment to 100 per cent British free range across all our Waitrose products reflects our dedication to providing our customers with unbeatable quality, taste, and value with values.”

Waitrose's plan to only offer free range pork has been welcomed by leading industry figure Stewart Houston.

While some industry insiders beleve Waitrose’s pledge is likely to increase pressure on competitors to follow suit, Mr Houston, a leading figure for many years at The National Pig Association and also a former BPEX chair, believes its impact on the industry could be limited.

He said: "They’ve all got their own customer profile that they know well and they try to meet their customers’ needs.

"Free range is premium, it lifts the average price a bit. There’s a limit to it, because there’s a limit to how much good land there is for outdoor pigs.

"There’s no way we could go 100 per cent outdoor-bred or free range because there’s just not enough good land.”

Yorkshire is the UK's leading pig breeding region, accounting for 37 per cent of the national output, but most of the country’s outdoor production is concentrated in sandy areas in the east, and in particular East Anglia.

Mr Houston said it would be unlikely that consumer demand would move heavily towards free range, but if it did it could present an issue for the region’s industry due to the availability of land.

He said: “There’s a huge amount of pig production in Yorkshire, all to good welfare standard levels and there’s a lot more indoor than outdoor. There will always be a market for good qualty indoor-bred. It will always be at the right price point for the majority of consumers. For outdoor production it’s got to be good quality land – put it on the wrong soil and it’s a bit of a nightmare. It’s got to be free-draining, otherwise it’s difficult to manage.”

He said there had been an increased interest in free range pigs in recent months and Waitrose’s move had not come as a surprise.

Mr Houston said: “It’s Waitrose meeting their consumer needs.”