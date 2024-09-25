Public inquiry begins into plan to turn land farmed by family since 1970s into solar farm

A public inquiry over a proposed large-scale solar energy scheme has heard both those behind the venture and those battling it claim Labour Government support for their case.

The opening of a seven-day public inquiry into the development off Great Sike Road, Old Malton heard Harmony Energy claim an increase in renewable energy production, specifically from solar projects, was central to Government policy, while the Sturdy family which had leased land since 1971 underlined a pledge by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to protect tenant farmers from such ventures.

Planning inspector Matthew Shrigley said the hearing had arisen out of Harmony Energy appealing North Yorkshire Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the development off Great Sike Road, Old Malton.

The inquiry heard while the matter had been set to be decided by the planning inspector, Secretary of State Claire Coutinho had intervened to determine the outcome of the appeal, after receiving a recommendation from the planning inspector.

Mr Shrigley said: “The reason for this direction is that the appeal involves proposals of major significance to the government’s climate change programme and energy policies.”

Mr Shrigley said the main issues to be examined included the suitability of the location, the loss of agricultural land, and in particular high grade farmland and the impact of the development heritage assets, businesses and residents’ amenity.

Stephanie Hall, for Harmony Energy, said the proposal had been scaled back to a 30.4MW solar farm and storage battery facility, the co-location of which was “strongly supported by government policy”, particularly as it would be exported to the National Grid via a nearby substation.

Ms Hall said the venture would only lead to the loss of a small area of best and most versatile farmland, that the panels would be capable of powering 8,660 homes and that if approved, it would be the first solar scheme in the 150,659-hectare former Ryedale district.

She added: “The appellant’s grid offer relates to a proposal which requires intake substation to be located within 300 metres of the Malton supply point. It is therefore a smaller radius that represents genuine alternative sites for the project. Anything further away would require a different project and a different grid offer.”

Respresenting the council, Shemuel Sheikh said Harmony’s “reliance on technical contraints” to justify a maximum search area of 300 metres was “a red herring” and documents proved the solar farm could be located further from the grid connection.

The meeting heard as the Fitzwilliam Estate would not be able to use the land for farming if it severed its agreement with the Sturdy family the land would be lost to agriculture for the solar farm’s 40-year lifespan.