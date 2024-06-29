Purple Pig Company: How this pig lover has turned her passion into a business

When Rachel appears at Driffield Show on July 17 and Bishop Wilton Show on July 20, the lady with a menagerie of farm and furry animals says she will be welcoming people young and not-so-young on her stand who will all benefit from that good feeling people get while being around them.

“It’s the way it works,” says Rachel who is based near Pocklington, visits primary schools for much of her time and also attends Eastrington Show, which took place a fortnight ago.

“When I’m at a show I’m there for everybody and the adults enjoy seeing and holding or touching and stroking the animals too. I go into care homes as well. It sometimes amazes me how many people have worked with animals during their lives and have at some time in their lives worked on farms.

Rachel Searstone at The Purple Pig Company, High Thorn, York Road., Pocklington. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

“They get a lot of enjoyment out of being able to be close to them once again and it seems to spark a lot of memories.”

Rachel has always understood her role at a smaller show where there is generally a lot less livestock, but had thought that Driffield might not work in the same way. Attending last year changed her mind.

“I’ve always attended Eastrington Show and Bishop Wilton Show as another form of entertainment for the day rather than being at a school when the reason you are there is to provide real animals for their key stage one pupils, but last year was the first time I did Driffield Show.

“I’d been part of their educational day but I was thinking why I would be needed at Driffield, the big show, when there’s plenty of other livestock, but I think it’s that children and adults get the opportunity to sit down and have a chick or rabbit on their knee, or that they can stroke or pet my animals, whereas maybe show stock aren’t used to it in the same way. It worked really well at Driffield Show last year.”

Rachel Searstone at The Purple Pig Company, High Thorn, York Road., Pocklington. Rachel is pictured feeding the birds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Rachel didn’t start out with the intention of turning her love of animals and more specifically keeping pigs into an educational resource for primary schoolchildren.

“I decided to do rare breed pigs for meat and then I started to take my pigs into my children’s school at Barmby Moor. That’s how all this came about.

“I had Mangalitza and Tamworth pigs, both good breeds for meat. I had six breeding females and kept them for a couple of years but I found feed prices were too high to make a living from them.

"That was about 14 years ago and by then I’d got a whole load of animals and the idea of a mobile farm progressed from my Barmby Moor school visits.

“Now I only have three Kune Kune breeding sows, plus a small flock of rare breed sheep that includes Wensleydales, Herdwicks, Greyfaced Dartmoors and Ouessants from France and some pigmy goats.”

Having young animals to go into schools is important to Rachel as part of the KS1 curriculum covers not just farm animals but life cycles.

In order to have a constant supply of young and small stock she keeps smaller breeds and staggers her sows’ pregnancies so that their litters are born through her school year, as well as taking in lambs from other farms at different times of the year.

“It’s a kind of fostering really. I take in pet lambs from three other farmers, and Jersey calves from Grey Leys Farm at Elvington, moving the stock on when they are too big for me.

"I found that commercial pigs grew too fast for my needs, so that’s why I now keep my own slow-growing Kune Kunes. I do one litter from each sow, staggered through the year.

“In addition to my own rare breed sheep I have pet lambs from commercial flocks that come in during January, then March, with mine having just been born now in June. My goat kids are born in June too. What it means with the lambs is that I have up to 12 bottle-fed lambs at any one time.”

Rachel is also mindful of not taking the same animals out two days in a row and has a couple of teams of animals.

‘With shows and children’s parties at the weekend and school visits every school day I work seven days a week. I’ll take four lambs, the three billy goats gruff, the three little pigs, and a couple of Jersey calves, of which I have four at a time at home. I also have donkeys, ponies and alpacas.”

Right now Rachel’s work is full-on.

“I normally start in mid-February and run through to the end of October with the farm animals. Then I change to nocturnal animals like pygmy hedgehogs and owls, and hibernating animals. From there it is all about Nativities in schools in December, which is where the Ouessant lambs come in as they stay small enough to be under my arms.”

Rachel has ideas to add a little more to the experience she offers but says having her own petting farm isn’t on the agenda.

“I would like to do more with the crafting side. At schools, when we go through each animal and why farmers keep them I then do demonstrations such as spinning with the wool from the sheep and the angora rabbits. I like the interaction of getting children to do something with the wool.

