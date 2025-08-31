Quality counts as sheep judges praise entries at Wensleydale Show

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watched by his grandfather, Granville, and father Paul, on the Richmond Road showfield, Henry Fairburn, of Thornton Steward, near Leyburn, spoke of his delight at winning the interbreed championship at his local show for the first time with a five-year-old blue-faced Leicester ewe.

He said: “She’s been champion here ever since she was a lamb and has been the best ewe in the flock for a while. She’s done us well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family’s flock numbers up to 4,000, including blue-faced Leicesters, Swalesdales and Texel cross mules.

Henry and Granville Fairburn with their Wensleydale Show interbreed championship winning blue-faced Leicester ewe.

Henry said: “With the lack of rain we’ve been short of grass all summer, so we have had to use a lot more feed, starting that earlier than usual. However, the ewes have enjoyed the hot weather. As long as they get water they seem to be happy.”

Also celebrating were Claire and Chris Douthwaite, of Kirkby Overblow, Harrogate, who earlier this summer opened their farm to visitors to meet, have tea or even hold a party with some of their Valais flock.

They were attending the event at Leyburn with sheep with names such as tup lamb Mr Big, who won his class, and Louis Vuitton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Dirty Gerti, also known as North Yorkshire Lilibet, won the Valais Blacknose breed title, Claire said: “She’s the first one into any hedgerow or puddle. As a lamb she was always filfthy and takes some cleaning up. She loves her ginger biscuits. That’s the only way we’re going to get her into the main ring. We use them at the farm – we’ve got shares in ginger biscuits! Look at the size of her, she’s a big unit. The judge actually said to me she needs to go on a diet.”

She said they had introduced the Valais sheep to the farm as her husband had a commercial flock “of seriously ugly sheep”.

Claire said: “They are beautiful and really friendly and people love them. We’ve only got about 25 of them, but next spring there’s going to be even more lambs so hopefully we’ll increase the flock. We’ve just bought another tup lamb, which is quite exciting.”

Elsewhere, Peter and Susan Addison, who run a beef and sheep farm, including Beltex sheep, commercial ewes and suckler cows across 250 acres of grassland, as well as 50 acres of rented land, between Romaldkirk and Mickleton, near Barnard Castle, said winning the champion Zwartble title was an endorsement of their efforts since taking on the maternal breed in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter said champions in the breed had to have a good outlook and breed standard markings of two white back feet, no more than half white up the tail and no white in the wool. He said winning male champion and overall champion at Carlisle and Worcester sales, the season had been successful.