Rachel Coates confirmed as Great Yorkshire Show's first female director as Charles Mills prepares to step down

A momentous first for one of the region's greatest institutions is to see a woman take the reins for the first time in history.

Dairy farmer Rachel Coates has been revealed as the new director of the Great Yorkshire Show (GYS), to take over from Charles Mills this summer after nearly a decade's service.

And as she confirms her appointment she has spoken of her hopes for the future, with a new generation of young farmers coming through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Coates, from Shipley in West Yorkshire, said it was an "honour" to take on the position from Mr Mills after his "amazing" service.

New Show Director Rachel Coates who will take over after this year's GYS

"I have been coming to the show since I was 18 which is when I got the bug for it," she said. "My aim will be to promote the show to the younger generations so that it continues to flourish and grow.”

The GYS is England’s premier agricultural event, organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) as a charity supporting rural Yorkshire.

Ms Coates, a member of both the YAS council and GYS cattle committee, farms a mix of tenanted and owned land on the edge of Baildon Moor and the urban fringe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a background in advertising, retail, education and agriculture, she is also director of a Community Interest Company (CIC) which runs her local farmer’s market. She also volunteers at the society's Countryside Days for schoolchildren at the Harrogate showground, and is a member of the Women in Farming Network.

Her family have shown dairy cattle at the show for 15 years, taking Holstein Champion for two years running in 2023 and 2022.

Ms Coates will now take up the position of show director immediately after this year's event, the 165th show, which runs from July 9 to 12th.