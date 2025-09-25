Rare black grouse successfully breed in North York Moors for first time in almost 200 years

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been the occasional sighting of black grouse on the North York Moors, but they have been very few and quite far in between.

Now, in what may be a first for almost 200 years, they have successfully bred in the area.

A total of 12 chicks have fledged in this first breeding season, under a bid to expand the range of one of the UK's rarest species.

Black grouse gather at specific sites, returning to the same sites generation after generation, to compete for females

Breeding birds were moved to the North York Moors last autumn, delicately caught by researchers at their night-time roosts.

Until now, there have been no reliable records of their successful breeding here since the 1840s.

The Black Grouse Range Expansion Project is funded by Natural England’s Species Recovery Programme and led by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT). Dr Phil Warren, leading the project, says: “We are really pleased with the results from the first year.

"The birds have settled well, established leks (where males gather to try and impress females) and, most importantly, bred successfully.

“The next phase is to bolster the initial release with further birds this coming autumn to help establish a self-sustaining population in the North York Moors."

Under the scheme, 10 male and 10 females were moved from their stronghold in the North Pennines. Fitted with radio tags, they have been followed through the season to assess their movements and breeding behaviour.

Seven pairs survived, establishing leks in the area. All of the seven females nested in the spring, with five hatching their own broods of up to five chicks.

The black grouse is one of the nation's rarest birds. A Red List species, they are of high conservation concern. Today, 96 per cent are found on the edges of moorland managed for red grouse.

To project leads, the reason this scheme has worked is because of the support of donor estates and the help of keepers on the North York Moors.

Jimmy Brough is headkeeper on the Rosedale and Westerdale estate, where the birds were released. He says the success of the project is down to land managers across several estates working together.

“It’s amazing to have black grouse breeding in the North York Moors for the first time in living memory," he said. "We are particularly proud that they have done so well after being released here, but it’s not just the team on the estate who’ve made this possible.”

Black grouse need landscape scale habitat management to thrive, he explained, and this is a pocket of land surrounded by moorland that is managed year-round by other gamekeepers.

“Targeted management of predators is essential, as is vegetation management, which encourages growth of heather, cotton grass and bilberry which are all important food sources,” he said.

"This work is privately funded by grouse moor managers and benefits the public who come to see the wonderful wildlife of the moors.”