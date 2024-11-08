Remembering happy days with four-legged friends on the farm on the M62 - Jill Thorp

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Piles of old black and white photos with worn faces, dogs, tractors and prize winning sheep, long since gone but captured on camera. There’s plenty of photos showing the building of the motorway, the mess, turmoil and utter devastation.

And amongst the torn up landscape, the meadows ripped apart, there is a farmer. He wears a wry smile on his weathered face, his roughened, work worn hands clasped over a shepherd’s crook, chin resting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve often gazed at these photos, wondering how he managed to accept this violation of his world with such dignity and quiet resolve.

The M62 motorway winds itself around the infamous Stott Hall Farm. Picture Tony Johnson

His ability to adapt to a new world, a monstrous thing tearing through his life has always left me torn with utter sadness yet abiding awe.

In amongst my endless clearing out to allow for the internal renovation works, I’ve stumbled across photos that have taken me back. There’s one of me knelt down in the croft, this time Paul is behind the camera.

I’m surrounded by dogs, all working sheepdogs bar one, Molly a Jack Russell terrier. It must have been taken on one of my early visits to the farm; I can’t recall the day, but I can remember each and every dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their name, their bark, funny little quirks and their place in Paul’s heart. They’re all gone now, resting quietly in the earth, their souls gathering the great flock in the sky.

I miss each and every one of them and would love just a day or even an hour with them again. Dogs are such a huge yet fleeting part of our lives, their all too brief a spell on earth so short yet so cherished by us.

I look at the little guy now and see his joy at spending time with the dogs.

The endless shrieks of laughter, the conversations and gentle kiss on top of their heads as he cups their faces in his small hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I realise the value of this friendship, perhaps more deep and meaningful than the type he finds in the school playground.

They never tire of his games, no matter how repetitive, his favourite being “the water-jump”. He refers to a small stream at the bottom of the drive in the long grass as the water-jump.

What started off as him lifting them over as tiny pups has now become a challenge of who can race down the drive, across the grassy slope and leap over the stream first.

Of course the dogs quickly learnt the idea of his game, so he thinks of ways to outwit them. He’ll stare at the sky, humming away, dragging his feet as though the game is not about to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Peg, Boo and sometimes Bess will fall for his ruse, Alfie never does. He plays the game, also casually sauntering, sniffing here and there until the little guy sets off and then it’s game on.