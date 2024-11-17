Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Notifications to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) from the Animal Health and Plant Agency state birds at a farm near Hornsea tested positive for H5N5 after numerous free-range laying hens died at the premises which had more than 23,200 chickens.

While the chicken farm outbreak was announced on November 6, WOAH reports state the variant has been detected in 30 wild birds in the UK since October 2.

The reports state among the wild birds testing positive for HPAI H5N include a herring gull found dead at Watton, about ten miles west Hornsea, on October 4, a greylag goose in Leeds on October 12 and a buzzard at Benniworth, Lincolnshire on October 24.

The bird flu outbreak in East Yorkshire may be linked to wild birds.

The virus is typically spread through birds' faeces, mucus and saliva. WOAH reports underline how bird flu has killed a huge number of birds worldwide in recent years, and is tracking its spread to mammals, sparking fears it may lead to human-to-human transmission.

Chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss has urged all bird keepers to follow scrupulous biosecurity measures following the confirmation of the East Riding outbreak.