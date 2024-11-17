Reports give clues to source of Yorkshire bird flu outbreak
Notifications to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) from the Animal Health and Plant Agency state birds at a farm near Hornsea tested positive for H5N5 after numerous free-range laying hens died at the premises which had more than 23,200 chickens.
While the chicken farm outbreak was announced on November 6, WOAH reports state the variant has been detected in 30 wild birds in the UK since October 2.
The reports state among the wild birds testing positive for HPAI H5N include a herring gull found dead at Watton, about ten miles west Hornsea, on October 4, a greylag goose in Leeds on October 12 and a buzzard at Benniworth, Lincolnshire on October 24.
The virus is typically spread through birds' faeces, mucus and saliva. WOAH reports underline how bird flu has killed a huge number of birds worldwide in recent years, and is tracking its spread to mammals, sparking fears it may lead to human-to-human transmission.
Chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss has urged all bird keepers to follow scrupulous biosecurity measures following the confirmation of the East Riding outbreak.
To prevent further spread of the disease on order was issued to cull all poultry on the commercial premises and surround the premises with a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone.
