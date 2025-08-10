The Ripley Show, a traditional agricultural and horticultural show, has been held in the village since 1849, on land lent to organisers by the owner of the nearby Ripley Castle, Sir Thomas Ingilby.

Only recently, organisers discovered a vast bundle of old paperwork and schedules dating right back to the 1920s. They were on display at yesterday's event.

And as crowds enjoyed the weekend festivities, they made the most of the sunshine.

“It’s been absolutely beautiful weather,” said show secretary Tammy Smith. “The ground has been perfect, we couldn't ask for better.”

There were bright skies with just a hint of a breeze, as crowds gathered at the show setting overlooking the castle fields.

As well as a local dog show, there were dog agility displays and terrier racing which always proves popular.

Then heavy horses, driving classes, and rescue equine, as well as local pony awards. There were also sheep dog trials, children's fancy dress classes, and young handlers competitions.

In the main ring, there were magnificent displays promised with BMX team displays, before a parade of the hounds. One of the highlights for vehicle enthusiasts is always a parade of some of the district's finest vintage machinery, tractors and classic cars.

Every year, show organisers choose a charity to benefit from a share of the profits, with the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) chosen last year. This year, the village primary school has been picked as the show's partner group.

There were scones and handicraft exhibitions and vegetables on display, all in competition entries to the highest of standards, said Ms Smith.

Particular highlights were to be the sheep and cattle entries, with a high number of Highland entries this year.

“It’s massively important to the community,” said Ms Smith. “Particularly to farmers – we have a lot of cattle and over 700 sheep entries this year.

"All the judges come from miles around to help judge entries. Ripley is a small village, and a lot of people get involved in one way or another.”

1 . Ripley Show Dalesbred judge John Dawson cast his eye over the entries at Ripley Show. Photograph by Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Ripley Show Kev Mason from Helperby with his 1949 Ferguson TEA 20 at Ripley Show. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Ripley Show A Valais Blacknose prepared for judging at Ripley Show. Photograph by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Ripley Show Younsters take part in the equine fancy dress competition at Ripley Show. Photograph by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales