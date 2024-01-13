Ripon Farm Services founder Geoff Brown reflects on over 40 years supplying Yorkshire's farmers with John Deere tractors

Life has a habit of surprising and in some cases shocking us all and for one man, who has been at the helm of one of the county’s best known farm machinery suppliers for over 40 years, the surprises have been much of a happier nature in recent times.

They have been very different to the shock Geoff Brown received just prior to setting up Ripon Farm Services in October 1982, that will host its annual two-day event at the Yorkshire Event Centre on the Great Yorkshire Showground the week after next (January 24/25).

“Geoff Brown MBE,” Geoff announces with a beaming smile on his face and undeniably proud of his recognition. Anyone who knows Geoff will be aware of his commitment to his farming customers and the business he has built up that has seen him go above and beyond for decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I only found out about it four months ago and received it from King Charles at Windsor Castle on December 11. I’d had no inkling at all, still don’t know who put me forward and I’m told you never get to know. I went to receive it with my partner Hilda, my two boys Paul and Neil who both work with me in the business, their wives and my grandchildren. The sight of Windsor Castle near to Christmas was just unbelievable. It was a brilliant day. The MBE is for Services to the Rural Economy.

Geoff Brown, who started Ripon Farm Services over 40 years ago, received the MBE for services to agriculture

“When I spoke with King Charles he said, ‘You’re from Yorkshire aren’t you? Where do I know you from?’ I said that I’d shown him around at the Great Yorkshire Show and had talked to him at Pateley Show. He said that when I was to get back to give my regards to the Yorkshire farmers.

Geoff is also President Elect of the Great Yorkshire Show and takes over Presidential duties from Martin Cockerill at the end of this year’s show.

“That also came completely out of the blue,” says Geoff. “I just received a letter asking whether I would be happy to take on the role. It’s amazing, another great honour. We have shown at the Great Yorkshire Show as Ripon Farm Services since we started, but I’ve been on a stand at the show for 50 years, and I’ve been on various show committees for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the honours have been the pleasant surprises, it was a shock that without having suffered it in 1982 may never have otherwise led to Geoff’s recent accolades.

Geoff setting up at the Great Yorkshire Show in his younger days.

“I was digging to put in a set of goalposts at the entrance to the showground at the Great Yorkshire Show,” says Geoff. “I cannot remember why, but while I was digging I got a message saying could I go to the office at Appleyard of Harrogate. They were my employers at the time. When I got there I was told I mustn’t tell anybody, but they were closing the farm machinery business down and selling it. This was July 1982. It was a shock.

“I went to see Maurice Hymas, who was great friend of mine and my best customer. I’d just sold him a new combine and a couple of tractors, and I asked what he thought I should do.

“Maurice, who farmed at Burton Leonard, said that if I got the chance of it or chance to acquire the franchises, notably of John Deere, then he’d put some money in and we’d go from there. I thought that was just brilliant, because the Burgess group, who were a national farm machinery business at the time, were looking round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon Farm Services was formed with Geoff, Maurice, Maurice’s brother-in-law Willie Houseman and two others, sadly Maurice and Willie have both passed away in the past decade.

Geoff Brown, who started Ripon Farm Services over 40 years ago, received the MBE for services to agriculture

“We were all partners in the business and very close as friends, but they never interfered in the running of the business,” says Geoff. “We started in Borrage Lane where I’d started my career as apprentice mechanic with Glovers of Ripon in 1961. At that time Glovers were selling Massey Ferguson tractors and Morris cars.

“In the mid-60s Glovers had been taken over by the Appleyard Group that had originally started out in Leeds. They sold Nuffield tractors. in 1966 John Deere came into Britain and we sold those along with Nuffield. I took my Tractor Service Training Course for John Deere on 25 November 1966 as my certificate bears out.

“Ripon Farm Services moved from Borrage Lane to Dallamires Lane where we are today in 1992 when Goughs of Hunsingore closed down here. We had built our Tadcaster premises in 1985 by that time and two years after that we were offered Tom & Jim Calvert’s business at Ottringham over in Holderness. The business has now grown to 16 outlets with Adamson of Swanland most recently added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always said that after each one we’ve added in the past twenty years that this is about as big as we want to get, and I’m saying that again now. We employ around 300 through the business with our biggest centres being here in Ripon and Malton, where a lot of the administration takes place.

While Ripon Farm Services has grown as a business, so too has its now formidable annual show, held over two days, that found its home at the Great Yorkshire Showground after a couple of years in Rufforth.

“Coming to Harrogate was a great move, and the right one,” says Geoff. “The place in Rufforth wasn’t ideal and when we found they were increasing their price I decided to look elsewhere and because of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s investment in providing an event centre this was a logical move.

“I went to Harrogate and asked about using the Yorkshire Event Centre. They were very good, wanted us here and I signed up there and then. It’s perfect for us. It means everything is indoor, everyone can come from all over the county for a good day, possibly the first social event of the year for some, and to see all the latest farm machinery available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have every size of John Deere tractor, combine and grass harvest machine on display, plus all of our franchises including Kuhn, Kramer, Bailey Trailers, Ifor Williams and Hi Spec plus many more. Our franchised companies love it because they are inside, dry, warm and can talk to customers properly and our customers and many more come from all over the county. There’s usually a coachload that comes over from Holderness.

Geoff’s PA, Michelle, says that while they don’t take a record of how many attend over the two days, there is a useful method of measuring. They get through over 5000 bread rolls within the refreshments that are served throughout the day on both days.