Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert E Fuller, whose gallery is based at Thixendale, will see his artwork up in lights when they are officially switched on, on Friday, August 29th.

Mr Fuller’s section, entitled Wild Light, will transform the Illuminations roadway section into an open-air gallery featuring wildlife art. Consisting of 12 of the artist’s lifelike animal paintings, the nature exhibit is the first of its kind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Mr Fuller’s illuminated works feature paintings of badgers, foxes, pheasants and birdlife….set to bring the beauty of the natural world to Blackpool’s famous lights.”

Robert E Fuller with one of his images

It is the first time wildlife and nature will feature in the yearly event.

Mr Fuller, who’s wildlife paintings and films have earned him a social media following of more than two million said: “I am absolutely delighted that my work is going to be a part of Blackpool Illuminations this year, especially because this is the first time British wildlife will be a part of the show and to be a part of such a ‘first’ is really exciting.

“I have been a champion of British wildlife all my life, so this makes it all the more special. We have such an amazing number of species here and it is just great to know that at last everyday animals such as robins, badgers, owls and hares will be up in lights for everyone to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of barn owls, Mr Fuller said: “There’s an interesting story behind the barn owls in this painting. These are the chicks of the first pair to start nesting in my local area, after an absence of decades. Seeing them inspired me to start building nest boxes to encourage more barn owls here. I’ve now put up more than 150 owl boxes across North & East Yorkshire and have supported countless generations of these beautiful owls here.”

Of his Kingfisher painting, he said: “This painting was the result of years of patiently watching kingfishers from a nest I made especially for them. I followed the stories as generation after generation of kingfishers laid their eggs there and then watched the youngsters grow up and fledge.”

Popstar Olly Murs will flick the switch to trigger six miles of illuminations after performing a set of hits at the launch on Friday August 29.

Other displays include a new one by Creative Curator Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen featuring three seven-metre-tall dragons on the Tower Festival Headland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Blackpool Illuminations has always been about innovation and creating those special moments of excitement and joy and, in 2025, we are raising the bar once again.

“From Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s magnificent dragons and playful pooches, to Robert E Fuller’s incredibly detailed wildlife portraits and Jason Wilsher-Mills’ deeply personal celebration of love, these new features bring together talented and acclaimed artists with a shared passion for storytelling.