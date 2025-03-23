Robertshaw's Farm Shop set to open at Skipton premises which closed due to 'not enough shoppers'

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside creating 80 jobs, it is hoped the launch of Robertshaw’s Farm Shop in Gargrave Road will bring down the curtain on a saga that first began towards the end of 2023 with the shock closure of the former Keelham Farm Shop in Gargrave Road, before the business fell into administration, with all staff made redundant.

At the time, a statement issued on social media, external blamed cost of living pressures, food inflation and interest rate hikes for the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that "active efforts" were being made to secure new ownership and save jobs.

James Robertshaw and son Harley, beside a vintage McCormick International tractor, manufactured in Bradford and making a nostalgic return to the shop where it previously took pride of place.

The statement said: "Over the last 18 months, we have done all we can to try and turn around the business and keep it going, by creating a differentiated local food offering with adjacent services and experiences for customers, rebranding our store, as well as taking action to simplify our supply chain.”

The 1.65-acre edge-of-town site, occupies a 27,826 sq ft unit, with some 100 parking spaces and was sold for £2.2m to James Robertshaw, of Robertshaw’s Farm Shop in Thornton, Bradford, who was one of Keelham’s original co-owners, though ceased to have any interest in the business before it ran into trading difficulties.

Robertshaw’s Farm Shop is a family-run business that has been trading since 1929. They are fourth generation farmers butchers and bakers, reflected in the quality of their award-winning products. Since their rebrand six years ago, they have gone from strength to strength. They have an on-site butchers and deli, where they make their own sausages, burgers and pies. They also bought a large offsite bakery to increase production of baked goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the Skipton launch, major development and upgrading work has taken place at the premises. It represents an additional cost of £600,000-plus, bringing total investment to near £3m.

Mr Robertshaw said: “We are really excited to finally launch the new Skipton store, a ‘one stop’ farm shop set to complement our multi award-winning farm shop in Thornton.

"It’s the start of a brand-new era, an expansion that represents a significant milestone for Robertshaw’s and presents major opportunities for future growth and development of the business.

"The reopening not only provides a tremendous boost to the local economy, but also brings 80 new jobs to the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new shop is being managed by Mr Robertshaw’s son, Harley, who has learned his trade and has risen through the ranks at Thornton. He also shares the same passion as his father.

Robertshaw’s Skipton has an on-site butchers and delicatessen offering home-made products, fresh fruit and vegetables, a food-to-go section, dried goods, beers, wines and spirits, a florist, restaurant and café.

Mr Robertshaw says he is “passionate about providing good quality local produce at an affordable price.”