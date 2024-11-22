Rural business event offers practical solutions for farmers in changing agricultural landscape

Farmers, landowners, and rural business managers from across Yorkshire and the North East gathered at Romanby Golf & Country Club, Northallerton, to discuss strategies for future-proofing and maximising their rural businesses. The aim of the evening was to provide clarity and confidence for farmers navigating the complexities of today’s challenging agricultural environment.

Hosted by H&H Land & Estates and H&H Insurance Brokers, the panel of industry experts addressed current legal, financial, and planning challenges facing the agricultural sector. The evening combined expert presentations with lively Q&A sessions, offering attendees a wealth of advice on key issues including diversification, legal considerations, sustainable financing, and agricultural insurance.

The panel strongly advocated diversification as a practical way for farms to generate additional income. Whilst new business initiatives can yield high returns, the experts emphasised the need for thorough planning to ensure financial viability, legal compliance and operational success.

Robert Jauneika, Associate Director at H&H Land & Estates, encouraged farmers to explore untapped opportunities: “With farming income under pressure, now is the time to review your land and explore potential diversification options. Whether it’s attracting competing offers for land development or finding ventures that complement your existing business, careful planning is key. These projects can secure your farm’s future while enhancing its overall profitability.”

Corinne Cooper, Account Executive at H&H Insurance Brokers, highlighted the importance of appropriate insurance cover for new ventures. “It was great to see so many local farmers keen to explore new income streams for their businesses, but ensuring that any additional enterprises are properly insured is vital to avoid invalidating existing policies or facing uncovered risks.”

Caroline Hawcroft, of Knights Solicitors, joined the panel to provide some critical legal insights. “Legal considerations like restrictive covenants can derail diversification plans. It’s vital to seek legal advice early to identify potential hurdles and explore ways to release or modify restrictions. Clear planning upfront ensures your project’s long-term success.”

Oliver Maxey, Head of Agriculture - England and Rob Cleasby, Agricultural Business Manager, from Virgin Money, focussed their advice on financial feasibility and early engagement with lenders. “Farmers need to be realistic and prepared with clear financial projections for any new ventures,” said Maxey. “Approach your bank early in the process. If your core farming business is strong, it’s easier to secure funding for diversification. Conversely, improving your existing business may be the first step if finances are tight.”

Max Perris, of Crawford Agriculture, explored emerging trends, including farming insects for protein production. “There’s a growing demand for innovative, sustainable solutions in agriculture. Technologies like robotics and alternative protein sources offer exciting diversification opportunities, and exploring these options can position farms as leaders in evolving markets.”

The event concluded with positive feedback and many farmers left inspired to explore new avenues for securing a sustainable and profitable future for their businesses.