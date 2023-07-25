All Sections
Ryedale Show 2023: All the best photos from one of Yorkshire's premier country events

Ryedale Show is one of the region’s most prestigious agricultural shows – attracting a large number of entries and a high standard of competition.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST

The Show, first held in 1855, returned to Welburn Park, the Shaw family’s estate in Kirkbymoorside, this week.

It now has over 200 trade stands and eight show rings, with a vintage tractor and machinery this year proving particularly popular.

Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson went along.

Friends Lilly Foster and Natalie Bowes catch up

1. Tailgate party

Friends Lilly Foster and Natalie Bowes catch up Photo: Tony Johnson

Seven-year-old George Baker watching his family's beef shorthorn being judged at Ryedale Show

2. Beef Shorthorn

Seven-year-old George Baker watching his family's beef shorthorn being judged at Ryedale Show Photo: Tony Johnson

Visitors look at the rabbits in the fur and feathers tent

3. Fur and feathers

Visitors look at the rabbits in the fur and feathers tent Photo: Tony Johnson

Judging of the equine classes

4. Equine class

Judging of the equine classes Photo: Tony Johnson

