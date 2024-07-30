Ryedale Show 2024: Best pictures as sun shines on farming community

The event is traditionally staged on the last Tuesday in July at Welburn Park.

The show was established in 1855 and is a traditional agricultural show renowned for its very high standard of entries in all sections and trade stands that attend in ever growing numbers each year.

The show is run with both the farming community and townspeople's interests in mind and there are attractions for everyone of all ages.

Situated within a natural amphitheatre, there are eight rings running throughout the day, exhibiting prime cattle, horses, sheep, pigs and goats. There are also sections for fur and feather, produce and children’s classes together with sheep dog trials.

In the region of 200 quality trade stands attend each year, with many having exhibited each year for at least 10 years. They openly say that it is like a "family meeting" and this makes the atmosphere unique, warm and very friendly.

Farming couple Christine and David Thompson of Reagarth Farm, Helmsley are this year’s joint presidents of Ryedale Show.

It’s a pretty unique occurrence of which both are very proud and one they both looked forward to after many years’ service to their local show, Christine as show general secretary and David as steward.

1 . Ryedale Show Three-year-old Edith Wall,cools down on a hot show day. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe