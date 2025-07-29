Ryedale Show 2025: Best pictures from Ryedale Show as it returns to Duncombe Park after 60 years

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 29th Jul 2025, 17:27 BST
Those proudly showing their stock – young and old – had a fine day out at the Ryedale Show on Tuesday (Jul 29).

The historic old show is traditionally held on the last Tuesday of July at Welburn Park in Kirkbymoorside, but this year has moved back to the stunning setting of Duncombe Park after 60 years away.

The show was established in 1855 and is a traditional agricultural show renowned for its very high standard of entries in all sections and trade stands that attend in ever growing numbers each year.

The show is run with both the farming community and townspeople's interests in mind and there are attractions for everyone of all ages.

It is one of the largest competitive displays of livestock and rural crafts in Yorkshire.

Take a look through our picture gallery below.

Freddie Dodsworth shows his Leicester Longwool. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

1. Ryedale Show

Freddie Dodsworth shows his Leicester Longwool. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Harriett Townend wins with her British Blue. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Ryedale Show

Harriett Townend wins with her British Blue. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ryedale Show at Dumcombe Park, Helmsley. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Ryedale Show

Ryedale Show at Dumcombe Park, Helmsley. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Daisy Lazenby reacts after winning with her Leicester Longwool. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Ryedale Show

Daisy Lazenby reacts after winning with her Leicester Longwool. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

