The historic old show is traditionally held on the last Tuesday of July at Welburn Park in Kirkbymoorside, but this year has moved back to the stunning setting of Duncombe Park after 60 years away.
The show was established in 1855 and is a traditional agricultural show renowned for its very high standard of entries in all sections and trade stands that attend in ever growing numbers each year.
The show is run with both the farming community and townspeople's interests in mind and there are attractions for everyone of all ages.
It is one of the largest competitive displays of livestock and rural crafts in Yorkshire.
