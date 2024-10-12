Seasons change and so do lives as we start a new chapter - Julian Norton

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first frosts accompany the waning of the sun’s power: in a few months when the days feel chilly we’ll appreciate its apricity. The colours change, the rowan berries burst with unreal brightness and the smell of wood smoke from fires fill the evening air.

I love this time of year, but for a vet involved with mixed practice, these seasonal changes signal the start of short, dark days and the hardest part of the year. Cattle return from the fields and looking after horses becomes a chore: mud is a perennial presence.

On the sheep farm, ewes are introduced to their tups. Sheep don’t mind the autumn; for them it’s probably the best time of the year. Although sheep don’t seem to mind any time of the year! For small animals, autumn brings big changes.

Julian Norton, The Yorkshire Vet.

Dog walks are shorter and muddier and cats make for the warmest place indoors.

In the Norton house, it’s not just the seasons that are a-changing. Both our lads are now at university and last weekend we deposited Archie for the first time in his new digs. A carpark had been commandeered by the university for parents to unload and we were allocated a 30-minute window.

The new students all exuded a mixture of mild worry and some excitement. For everyone this was the start of a new chapter. Archie was taking it in his stride, as usual.

Helping unpack the car boot, it was comical to see the provisions sent with each student: pans (how many would get used, I wondered?), several dustpans and brushes (I was willing to bet none of these would see any action), clothes horses for drying clothes and several huge, family sized bags of pasta (I’m pretty sure most university towns do sell pasta).

The funniest was the enormous packet of toilet rolls which one parent grappled up the stairs towards their child’s room.

As with Jack when he started university, I’d packed for Archie what I considered to be the most essential piece of equipment: a doorstop.

It caused some amusement, but I explained its importance: “If your door is closed, nobody knows that you’re in. If it’s open, then people will come in and chat.”

My memories of starting university, some thirty-four years ago, came flooding back. The first person I met, in the Porter’s Lodge at Pembroke College, Cambridge, was an unlikely character called Carl, who came from Hunslet.

With long hair in a pony-tail and a leather jacket, he was not quite what I expected. Later in his education, he studied for a PhD in Rugby League (though not at Cambridge!)

In those first weeks, bonds and friendships that will last a lifetime are formed. I didn’t have the benefit of a door wedge, but in those days, fire regs were less strict and doors remained open on their own. I was excited for Archie and his new neighbours.

Just before we left, I popped my head into the kitchen. There was a fluffy teddy bear on the floor just behind the door and several youngsters were getting to know each other.

“Oh, sorry,” said one girl. “I was hoping the bear would wedge the door open, but it’s not heavy enough.”

“Don’t worry,” I declared, delighted. “Archie is in Room One. He has a doorstop!” It was the perfect introduction!

“I think I’ll be fine, Dad,” he said, with a slight roll of his eyes. And, of course, he will be. He doesn’t need me to tell him what to do.