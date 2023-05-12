Sheep dies from serious injuries after being attacked by a dog over Bank Holiday weekend

Police have issued an appeal for information after a sheep died following a dog attack over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Despite South Yorkshire Police issuing a warning to dog owners to be wary after two sheep were seriously hurt by out of control dogs in Langsett earlier this month, another sheep died after being attacked over the coronation weekend.

Officers are keen to identify the dog and owner and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Rural Crime Officer PC Paul Jameson said: “The sheep was found dead on Monday morning (May 8) by the farmer in the Brook House Bridge area of Langsett. The sheep had injuries consistent with being attacked by a dog, and is highly unlikely they could have been caused by another animal. The sheep had serious wounds to its neck, which ultimately caused its death.

“This unnecessary suffering to the sheep, as well as the financial loss to the farmer is a result of an irresponsible dog owner. We are privileged to have beautiful areas of countryside to enjoy, but enjoying them shouldn’t come at the cost of an animal’s life.

“By simply keeping your dog on a lead during this time of year and keeping to designated paths, you can protect the livestock out enjoying the grass. If you’re enjoying the countryside and see a dog causing distress to animals please report it, and gather has much information as possible as safe to do so, about the dog and owner.”

Sheep worrying is an illegal offence in which dogs can be seized and destroyed and owners can face fines and in some cases imprisonment.

