Show jumping legend John Whitaker: From the milk cart to winning Olympic silver

The Huddersfield born and raised rider, whose career has included landing a silver medal at the Los Angeles Oympics in 1984 as well as the Hickstead Derby four times, was speaking ahead of the launch of his biography John Whitaker - The Legend; as told to Sarah Peacocke, on Octover 22.

The book delves into the early life and unique career of Whitaker as a top international show jumper for more than 40 years, while with his wife of 47 years Clare, and children Louise, Robert and Joanne, running a successful business for competition horses at Heyside Farm, Huddersfield.

His family has dominated British showjumping for decades and while he is now based at Cumberworth, Heyside Farm has been transformed from an eight-acre site into a working yard for breeding, training and competition horses across 150 acres, 40 stables and an indoor arena.

John Whitaker, who has no intention of retiring from show jumping yet.

His says his career apprenticeship saw him spend four years riding with ponies pulling a milk cart over the local five-mile delivery round before school.

Whitaker said: "It’s all horsemanship. The pony who pulled the milk cart knew the round as well as I did. He knew when to stop and when to go without telling him. We used to do the pony club and local gymkhanas, like in Greenhead Park. That’s learning balance, jumping on and off. It was a really good grounding as things get instilled in you.

"My father wasn’t a showjumper, but he worked with horses all his life so he knew how horses think and react to different things. He was a good horseman and that also stood us in good stead from the beginning.”

Ryan’s Son, which Whitaker’s father bought after seeing the five-year-old compete at Shay Lane stables in Halifax, “was probably the horse that changed our lives”. He was 17 at the time.

International showjumping star John Whitaker

He said: “Ryan’s Son turned out to get to the Olympics and a lot of things in between. We were lucky to find him in the beginning and we were lucky he turned out to be so good. Ryan’s Son got me noticed on the circuit and then to get Milton directly after Ryan’s Son was unbelievable. Milton was a superstar. You have got to ride them good and look after their health, but still it’s a bit of luck finding such good horses."

When asked about developing showjumping stars, Whitaker underlined the importance of the relationship between rider and horse.

He said: "It’s not all plain sailing. In the early years you have your ups and downs until you find a system and you build a relationship.

“They are on the road quite a lot, which is unnatural, so when they’re home we have them out and turn them out in the field every day to try and keep them sweet in the mind. We’ve found the better you look after them the better they perform.”

However, Whitaker’s career saw huge success and this saw him winning many cars from winter World Cup series sponsors, meaning he hasn’t bought a car in more than 30 years. He recalled: “I did quite well in those. I reckon I won about 40 Volvos over 20-odd years. If I won a new one I’d sell my old one or sometimes the owners of the horse would take it.”

Now aged 69, Whitaker has no intention of retiring in the near future, “I can’t hang my boots up yet as I’ve just bought new ones”, he said. “I’m probably not as good as I was but on my day I can still beat them and when I go to a show I know I’ve got a chance.

"I still enjoy it, I ride five hours a day and have a couple of good horses. The main thing is I can still do it. It’s unique at 69 to still be able to be near the top of my game. My body is holding up so why not? I’m just going to take every year as it comes and keep going.”

Whitaker said a determined attitude was key to success in showjumping.

He said: “It’s in the blood a bit that mentality. You don’t give up, you keep working and trying. In show jumping you have to be resilient.”

He said family competition helped encourage and challenge him. “It’s unbelievable how many Whitakers are riding now and good”, said Whitaker. “I’ve lost count but I think it’s 13 that jump international. My son Robert won at Ascona in Switzerland last week, my nephew Joe won in Belgium. They’re winning around the world which is nice because it started from me and Michael, who I have travelled with for the last 50 years. If Michael does well I think if he can do it so can I. It’s been good having a brother to spur you on and help each other out.”