Showjumping star Lucy celebrates a double win at British Eventing International Youth Championships

Lucy Proctor-Copeland from Brandesburton was selected with her mare Dernahatten Colour Code for the prestigious championships after a difficult selection process which saw her beat off competition.

And it paid off for the Bishop Burton College student after securing a coveted first place in two categories of the Championships, which were held at the College earlier this month.

Lucy, a student of BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business at Bishop Burton, is also a member of the College’s Equine Academy.

But it was the first time the teenager competed at this high level and represented her region.

Lucy proved to be victorious, not only in helping the North team secure first in the team honours by just over 10 marks, but clinching first place in the BE90 Open under 18 Championship class with a dressage score of 25.4.

Speaking after her victory, she said: ““I was honoured to be representing the North in the championships and to receive the individual and teams honours for my class is a dream come true.

“It has been a once in a lifetime experience to compete alongside all of these amazing riders on my home turf at Bishop Burton, where I am a student.

“My aim when I started the qualifiers was simply to be selected to ride, so to win in both the individual and teams honours for my class is a dream come true.”

“My experience in the Equine Academy has helped and prepared me massively for competing at such a high standard.

“Having ridden in the amazing Bishop Burton arenas before was invaluable experience.”

Hannah Ward, Equine Centre Manager at Bishop Burton said: “This is an outstanding achievement for Lucy, to win not only individual honours but also placed first in the team honours is phenomenal.

“Lucy is a fantastic example of an Academy student working hard to reach their potential to compete at this level.

“We are incredibly proud of her.”

Lucy’s dream is to to continue her studies in Business or Agriculture at university, but she will continue riding on Dernahatten Colour Code – or as is affectionately called, Hattie.

The Championships began with spectacular Opening Ceremony, which included an awe-inspiring performance from stunt rider Katharine Pickering complete with fire breathing.

Entrants had the opportunity to compete on a cross country course designed by Joe Weller, a British Eventing Gold Course Builder and BE Silver Course Designer.

The BE100 Open under 18s Championship individual honours was won by Archie Humfrey with the South East claiming the team honours.

Further horse trials are planned for October 2022 and May 2023 at Bishop Burton, in addition to Lincolnshire Horse Trials in March 2023.

Catherine Sykes, event organiser at the College, said: “A huge thanks to everyone who has supported the Championships.