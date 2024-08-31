Sir Keir Starmer’s views cast a shadow over farming - Sarah Todd

Looking back, this summer has seen us with a General Election and a new Government. As the nights draw in and the fire starts to be lit, it is perhaps interesting to reflect on two things that seem to have largely slipped through the net.

The first is that our new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is a pescatarian (person who does not eat meat but does partake of fish) while his wife is a strict vegetarian.

Speaking last summer on the Table Manners podcast, hosted by pop singer Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie, then leader of the opposition Sir Keir revealed that he gave up meat about 25 years ago.

Keir Starmer is a pescatarian. Sarah Todd asks what that could mean for the future of farming? (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

That is, of course, his own prerogative.

However, talking about his decision being a “matter of principle” casts a shadow on farming and those of us who do include meat in our diets. Incidentally, a new torch bearer for meat emerged this summer.

Olympic medal winning swimmer Adam Peaty criticised the lack of meat-based food at the Paris games, saying: “The narrative of sustainability has just been pushed on the athletes. I want meat, I need meat to perform and that’s what I eat at home, so why should I change?”

But back to Sir Keir. Poor chap. It was just a chatty conversation and recorded before he even became Prime Minister. But his words should be better chosen. In this constituent’s mind at least, there is something of the metropolitan elite about Sir Keir.

Never mind hurting the feelings of us meat-eating bumpkins in the countryside, what about the great many people in urban areas who are living in food poverty and don’t have the money to make choices about what they eat? Some might want to be pescatarian, but have you seen the price of fish?

Does any of this matter. Maybe not. But a second concern is that farming and food security failed to feature in the King’s Speech.

King Charles worked his way through 40 Bills at the State Opening of Parliament but the rural community, something he has spent a lifetime championing, didn’t get a look in.

Former Defra Secretary and current Shadow Minister Steve Barclay is a man with more time on his hands.

He counted just 87 words on farming in Labour’s election manifesto and was quick to notice the zero word count on farming or fishing for the King to mention.

Another Sir, former Queen guitarist Brian May, has been in the news for his documentary claiming badgers aren’t the main source of transmission for bovine TB.