Solar Energy UK: Solar firm's survey to highlight challenges farmers face

The body says compounded by external factors such as the cost of energy, inflation, changing subsidies and economic volatility, a “perfect storm” of crises is pushing farm margins to the brink.

Many farmers across the region are reporting low-yielding harvests and are considering how to adapt to climate change following the country’s coolest summer for nearly a decade and one o f the wettest winters on record.

The survey comes amid debate across Yorkshire about the development of renewable energy schemes on farmland and whether communities should be offered compensation to accept ventures that affect their amenity.

Controversy is surrounding plans for solar schemes on farmland

Energy Security Minister Ed Miliband last week vowed to take on those who oppose the schemes while facing pressure about a proposal for a large-scale solar scheme on agricultural land in his Doncaster North constistuency.

Others, including the National Farmers Union, have questioned the wisdom of allowing the covering of farm fields, particularly those graded best and most versatile land for growing crops, with photo-voltaic panels for decades.

The poll also comes as a public inquiry is held into whether a North Yorkshire tenant farmer should effectively be evicted from 110 acres of land his family has worked since 1971 to make way for a solar farm.

“We believe the perspectives of farmers have been largely missing from the national conversation on farm diversification and renewables,” said Solar Energy UK chief executive Chris Hewett.

“We want our survey to assess the acute challenges farmers have faced this year, from turbulent energy prices to the weather. With margins squeezed to near breaking-point, it explores solutions to mitigate uncertainty in fallow periods and asks farmers to what extent diversification could help them maintain their livelihoods,” he added.

The association says diversifying through renewables, including solar, wind, battery energy storage or anaerobic digestion, presents a significant opportunity for farmers to generate a more predictable and sustainable income stream.

The survey results will be compiled into a national report to inform discussions on farming and energy policy, to ensure the voice of the UK’s farming community is heard in the important debate.

Farmer Gareth Williams said: “We’ve faced a perfect storm of economic headwinds through crop prices, inflation on inputs and multiple years of weather extremes. On our farm, and for a lot of our neighbours, we’re asking fundamental questions about our long-term viability.

“What farmers need is certainty, confidence and tools at our disposal to steady the peaks and trough of difficult years. Diversifying our farms, whether through holiday cottages, solar energy or biomass, means we can be more resilient to the uncertainties.”

Solar Energy UK’s online national survey takes less than ten minutes to complete, it will provide participants with the opportunity to help influence the national conversation on farming and energy policy.