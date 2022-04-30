South Yorkshire tenant farmer named as new chair of Future Farmers network

Nick Grayson has been named as the new chair of the Future Farmers of Yorkshire network

Nick Grayson who farms with his wife Carys in Rotherham steps into the role for a three year term at a time when the industry is undergoing enormous change.

Nick, 32, who served as Vice chair since autumn 2020 said he is delighted to have been madechair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is so important that we, as an emerging generation of farming leaders, support one another and ensure that the UK’s agricultural industry is a viable and appealing career prospect to those who will follow us.

“Having a young family of my own really brings this message home and so I’m delighted to be appointed as chair of the Future Farmers of Yorkshire. It’s a chance for me to play an important role in showing there is plenty of support out there for up-and-coming farming minds of the future.”

Nick and Carys, who have three young children farm 200 acres of arable land along with a herd of extensively reared Aberdeen Angus cattle, sheep and pigs and, at Christmas, plenty of turkeys.

The couple have also created wildflower meadows to help their own bees produce honey, and have planted wildlife-friendly hedgerows to support farmland birds.

Nick said he is passionate about supplying quality meat to local customers and farming sustainably. As well as lamb, beef and pork boxes, Nick is the latest generation of his family to supply Christmas turkeys, an enterprise that started on the farm in 1929. All his turkeys are fed using wheat grown on the farm.

Nick said networks such as Future Farmers of Yorkshire have a vital role to play in helping farmers adapt to the changes brought in by the new agricultural policy.

“As British agriculture adapts to a period of immense change it is so important to bring farmers and other industry professionals together,” he said.

“At Future Farmers, over the next three years, we will be doing just that, offering professional development support, invaluable training options and important networking opportunities so that we can walk together with our members through the changes we face collectively.”