Spilman's Pumpkin Festival 2024: Best pictures as pumpkin season gets closer in Yorkshire

But at one farm in Yorkshire the pumpkin season is already well underway as the Spilman Pumpkin Festival started this weekend.

Taking place across the end of September and all of October, visitors are invited to pick their own pumpkins and prepare for spooky season.

Tickets cost £6.50 for the pumpkin festival at Spilmans at Church Farm in Sessay, near Thirsk. Included in the ticket is £4 off the price of a pumpkin.

The farm grows a wide variety of the vegetable, with green yellow, blye, warty and stripey all available alongside the classic orange pumpkin.

There are around 125,000 pumpkins on the site as well as a huge selection of gourds and squashes.

The farm also has a number of activities for families to take part in, including a corn cannon, pipe rolling, tractor and trailer rides and plenty of other things to keep the little ones occupied.

