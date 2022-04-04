Springtime Live: Families flock to sell-out event as Young Shepherd of the Year is crowned

More than 4,000 visitors enjoyed the event at Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Showground on Saturday – the first to be held since 2019 due to Covid.

Show Director Charles Mills said: “This was our seventh Springtime Live and it’s been a real treat to be able to be back here doing what we do best, promoting farming and the countryside to the public. It was terrific to see the enjoyment families have had visiting us here today.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From farm animals and reptiles to fairground rides and cookery workshops, there was an array of animals from Ian’s Mobile Farm which is based in Aberford near Leeds, including rabbits, goats and donkeys.

Thomas Nash, with Windsor Benji, 12, from Somerset, winner of the young handler competition at Springtime Live at the Great Yorkshire Show Ground, Harrogate. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Alpaca walks were enjoyed by families, while Ferretworld’s Roadshow and Airedale Beagles drew visitors to the Animal Barn Arena.

The Rare Breeds Survival Trust hosted their national Young Shepherd of the Year finals at the event for the first time. Thomas Nash, 12, who had travelled all the way from Somerset, was among the winners, claiming the Junior Young Shepherd of the Year title after an impressive display of handling with his Coloured Ryeland.

Ripon Farm Services donated mini tractors which youngsters enjoyed riding around an indoor circuit. An outdoor bike track, climbing walls and woodcrafts crafts also proved popular.

Charlie Whybrow, 8, from Bedford with his Manx Loaghtan during the Young Handler Competition at Springtime Live at the Great Yorkshire Show Ground, Harrogate. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Springtime Live inspires the next generation about the countryside through play and activities, and raises funds for the Yorkshire Agricultural Society to help support farming families and to champion British agriculture.

Violet Bentley, 4, and Rose Mecalfe, 7, walking Alpacas, Springtime Live at the Great Yorkshire Show Ground, Harrogate. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.