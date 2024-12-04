Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a season which had seen riders Lucy Marshall and Chloe Swithenbank crowned joint champions at Ilkley Riding Association, it still came as something of a surprise for the pair when they could hardly be separated in a field containing the country’s 50 best amateurs in their discipline.

About three hours earlier, at 4.30am on one of the coldest weekends of the year, Lucy had set off from stables near Cullingworth to make it for the second class of 42 at Stars Champion of Champions in the grounds of Aintree racecourse.

Some 25 other riders from Ilkley and District Riding Association (IDRA), were competing at the event, with some having qualified for the end of season national showdown in more than one class.

Lucy Marshall riding Theobald Joyce to victory at Stars Champion of Champions.

While some riders are given wild card entries, those competing at Stars have to be champion at their riding clubs for at least four shows to qualify.

IDRA chair Carol Dawson said: “Stars is fantastic because it’s all about the unaffiliiated grass roots world. People go to these shows to learn how to compete in different disciplines, etiquettes and the ring-craft of how to present yourself to a judge.”

Due to the programme spanning some 42 classes in a single, large indoor arena, riders and spectators said the days had been lengthy.

Competing in four classes, IDRA’s Jemma Lovatt, who was handed the Shining Star award for her round in the coloured native cob traditional with Ruby Rose, found herself competing on consecutive days from 7am and 9.30pm.

Chloe Swithenbank,, on Buckland Sky Pirate, at Stars Champion of Champions.

Writing on social media she said: “This has been four days I will remember for the rest of my life. What a wonderful experience it has been and Ruby has surpassed all my expectations in every way.”

Riders at the family event said the lengthy days had been more than made up for by the efforts of organisers to produce the atmosphere and feel of events such as the Horse of the Year Show.

Nine-year-old Georgia Westcott, of Yeadon, who came off lead rein last year, was thrilled after notching up a seventh place on Thistledown Fair Isle in the working hunter 128cm class and a sixth place in the ridden mountain and moorland section.

Another IDRA rider, Jessica Walsh, attending the show with her son, Logan, who won an 11th placing in best turnout, gained a fourth placing with Eastlands Dunfermline in the mountain and moorland large breed class, with ten-year-old Logan, dressed in a tweed jacket and acting as groom.

Georgia Wescott, of Ilkley and District Riding Association,,on Thistledown Fair at Stars Champion of Champions.

The venue was an impressive spectacle, sporting large entrance curtains, a spotlight for champions, music and professional announcers, swags decorating the walls.

Lucy, who works at St James’s Hospital in Leeds, said preparing her eight-year-old pony, Theobald Joyce, who she has had five years, to be calm in the rarified surroundings had seen him taken to a number of different indoor arenas to help him relax.

She said: “Theo doesn’t like indoor arenas, he gets more het up than he normally is. I thought he’s either going to go one way or the other – wild or be alright. He was very forward, which was fine, and he listened to everything we said.”

Lucy achieved a clear round, as her club rival Chloe, on her six-year-old pony Buckland Sky Pirate that she has had for two years, and seven other riders of the 52 contesting the working hunter 133cm to 153cm class.

Tensions mounted as the placings were announced and it got to the top five. Lucy said: "Chloe and I were looking at each other thinking they must have missed us out!”

Carol said: “We knew that we’d be in the running, but clears doesn’t always win. In working hunters if your horse or pony doesn’t have the right confirmation then you can be marked down. It was great suspense as they were calling the placings out. How fantastic as a club to win first and second. It’s never happened to us before!”

Ilkley Grammar School pupil Chloe, 15, of Burley in Wharfedale, was also the highest placed junior. Chloe, who received a headmaster’s award for her riding achievement on her return to school, said claiming a second place at Stars had been a huge surprise.

