Hopefully the hay fields, recently baled will spring back to life with new growth. It’s hard to believe we are mid way through August with the summer solstice well behind us and autumn just around the corner.

The year has flown by yet again and whilst lambing time seems like only yesterday, we’ll soon be back at the tup sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve enjoyed some fantastic shows this summer with the ponies and although we haven’t had our show sheep out much this year, there’s still a few to go.

The M62 motorway winds itself around the infamous Stott Hall Farm nicknamed The Little House on the Prarie, on its way to the highest point at Windy Hill, 1221 feet above sea level. Picture Tony Johnson

The little guy has really excelled himself in the ring with his pony, Bronze but so far the “golden ticket” to the Horse of the Year show has eluded him.

With only a few more chances to qualify, it’s looking like we could be spectating, not competing, at the ultimate show in October that so many strive for.

Sadly, time is not on our side, as whilst the little guy continues to grow at an alarming rate, his beloved pony does not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, for now, he’s currently enjoying every minute with his partner in crime, whether that be competing against his friends or riding bareback in the field at home.

The yard and house is pretty quiet at the moment as father and son are busily baling straw. It’s a long drag home on the tractors from the arable fields of Doncaster, which means I see very little of the pair of them.

Frantic to get it baled and under cover before a turn in the weather, means long hours spent in the fields, followed by a few hours sleep before heading out again.

John-William loves it and is at his absolute happiest when he’s busy and is part of a team. I hardly dare raise the subject of high school and getting his new uniform when he looks so happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We had visitors at the weekend which gave us an excuse to take a lazy wander up on to the tops, which unless we’re chasing escapee sheep or repairing fencing, rarely happens.

The last of the cotton grass was still bobbing in the breeze, something our friends had never come across before.

Although it is called cotton grass, it actually belongs to the sedge family and luckily for us, has a long flowering season.

Whilst the curlews have now left for their wintering ground, the skylarks are still abundant as are great flocks of lapwings down in the meadows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the majority of focus on Stott Hall Farm is centred around the motorway, if you can see beyond that and spend time on foot exploring, it quickly becomes apparent how rich in unique bird and plant life the place is.

Far from being a desolate and bleak landscape, an abundance of wildlife thrive here.

Following Dotti’s run-in with an adder, I was certainly more cautious of where I was stepping.

I’ve never been concerned about their presence and have spent many happy hours striding across the moors, scrambling down steep sided gullies and laying down in the meadows without any worry.