Success of barn owl conservation plan in Howardian Hills National Landscape

Instead of checking in felons, Colin Gibson and his team of helpers behind the Howardian Hills National Landscape conservation project have been busy checking up on feathered occupants of the 80 specially designed barn owl boxes they have made and erected across the 79 square mile protected area.

Last year saw the first three chicks ringed and now the team is reporting another step forward.

Chris Gibson, who is working on the project with Colin, said: “So far this summer five boxes have had breeding barn owl pairs and a total of eight healthy chicks have been ringed.

An adult barn owl leaving one of the nesting boxes to find food.

"Two more had families of small chicks which all being well will be ringed shortly. On top of that 19 boxes had signs that barn owls had visited them, but not bred, such as regurgitated pellets or feathers. Barn owls do work to their own timetable and have a long breeding season. That means a pretty hectic schedule for conservationists."

Ringing owlets is an important conservation tool. Each ring carries a unique number allowing individuals to be identified and aged in the future. Generally chicks fledge two months after hatching and are capable of breeding the following year. They also have a tendency to stick to the territory they know.

Also found in four of the barn owl boxes this year were nesting mallard ducks, while a startling 20 boxes had the Amber-listed stock doves nesting. Stock doves only ever lay a clutch of two eggs, but can have four clutches a year. Jackdaws and squirrels were also found.

Traditionally barn owls nested in tree hollows, or in old farm buildings. Erecting boxes is crucial in making up for a shortfall in these habitats.

Barn owl experts Chris Gibson left and Colin Gibson right in the Howardian Hills.

Colin said: “The barn owls have suffered over the years because their habitat has gone with old buildings they nested in being converted to holiday homes or as they were pulled down as they were dangerous.

"We've got a lot of ash dieback and a lot of those trees are getting cut down because they are dangerous. So we're providing them with a house to live in, all the nest boxes, Which is half-way a success. Once they've got somewhere to live, then they'll ground themselves to find out the territory and it's been a success right round. Everything is coming together.

"A lot of people think owls live in the woods and say they've heard a barn owl because they've heard twit-twoo, hoot hoot, but that's not the barn owl at all, that's the tawny owl.

"Barn owls screech and live in open fields. When we’re looking for a place for a nesting box we have to find an area where the habitat is good, so you need quite a bit of undisturbed scrubland or grassland.

Some of the barn owl chicks that have hatched this year in the Howardian Hills.

"If there's corn fields we need the farmers to back us up by leaving a strip round the outside of the field. Yes they live in buildings, but the fields surrounding the buildings have to be there as well."

Colin said as well as providing homes for the barn owls it was important that their feeding habitat is protected.

Small rodents are their main food and to raise a family an adult pair of birds will have to catch up to 2,000 voles, shrews or mice. Farmers are helping with this by leaving margins around their fields and also planting areas of wild seeds for pollinators, which is ideal habitat for rodents.

Colin said: “At this time of year the barn owls are feeding young and they have to com e out daytime to find the food they need. So people see the barn owls more often than the tawny owls.”

Barn owls are protected in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. Due to projects like the Howardian Hills scheme the population is starting to increase.

They have been taken off the amber warning list and are now designated as a green listed species. But they are still of conservation concern. With a wingspan up to 90 cm, they live for about four years in the wild. One estimate suggests there may be 4,000 breeding pairs in the UK, but no one knows for certain.

Nick Burrows, a farm conservation officer for the National Landsc ape, said as many as 80 per cent of the UK’s barn owls use man-made boxes.

