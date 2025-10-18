Swale View Farm, Scruton: An all-change that’s brought rewards

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Tim wasn’t about to wallow in a trough of despondency over the end of his pig breeding and instead has come up with a whole new approach that saw him nominated in two categories at this year’s Yorkshire Post Rural Awards.

‘I really enjoyed my pigs,’ says Tim. ‘I’d started with them when I was 16, but I was forced out of the industry as an independent pig breeder and finisher due to the way that I was treated by a processor. It’s the only time in my life of looking after stock that I started to shrug my shoulders and was close to going against my stockman’s intuition. I felt so let down. Nobody seemed to care.

Three years on and Tim has built a new farming business on his 225-acre farming enterprise that is, somewhat ironically, very much built around pigs, now keeping them on a bed and breakfast contract; utilising the pig slurry on his and neighbours’ fields; starting a cattle enterprise run along pig-keeping principles; and arable cropping far more economically due to pig slurry replacing artificial fertilisers.

Farmer Tim Chapman of Scruton, near Northallerton, was nominated in the recet Yorkshire Post Rural Awards, and runs a mixed farm - with cattle, sheep and arable land.

‘Fifteen years ago I built capacity for 10-12 months storage of pig slurry,’ says Tim. ‘I’ve only purchased artificial nitrogen twice during that time. I was using it on my land but, now that I don’t have my sow herd to look after, I can get on to others’ farms with a slurry tanker and that has allowed me to make an additional income selling it to and applying for them, in so doing creating cost saving for their crops.

‘It has highlighted to other local farmers the benefits of applying pig slurry on a little and often basis.

‘The pigs still make up the lion’s share of my farm income, but the pig slurry is playing an increasing role in the farm’s viability. Two years ago it was so wet that I couldn’t get on with the slurry spreader but last year everything was grown with pig slurry applied.

Tim is now applying what he learned about pig breeding to his latest venture, going into cattle.

‘I started this cattle enterprise a matter of 15 months ago and have capacity for 300. I’m utilising the former sow and gilt accommodation. We completely gutted the sheds and have set it up for cattle rearing.

‘Where it is similar to having the pigs is that I’ve adopted an all-in, all-out philosophy, keeping each batch together throughout their time on the farm.

‘I’m buying calves in from calf rearers at about four and a half months of age, usually around 160 kilos liveweight. They’re predominantly continental steers out of dairy cows, crosses of Belgian Blue and Simmental mainly.

‘They’re coming in 60 at a time. All my yards are set up to take that number and there’s no physical contact between the yards. After 4-5 months, when they’re bigger, they go into a bigger yard mirroring that growth. That’s what you would do with pigs.

Tim has clear goals on what he’s aiming to achieve with his cattle.

‘I’m looking to get them to 550 kilo stores, at anything from 11 and a half months to 13 months. Anywhere between 550-600 kilos works well and also means I’ve a quick turnaround of somewhere near 10 months on farm for each batch.

‘I start them off with a calf rearing nut for 10-14 days when they arrive. After that they go on to my own bespoke TMR mix ration which uses forage produced on farm without any artificial fertiliser because it’s all been grown with pig slurry.

‘I’ve a very good outlet for the store cattle at my local livestock market in Northallerton only four miles from the farm and where auctioneer Giles Drew does a very good job.

Tim says that through usage of pig slurry his arable cropping ratios have now seen a move away from cereals and oilseeds.

‘I’ve found that I can grow higher yielding forage crops than I can with cereals and oilseed. Wheat still makes up 50 per cent of my overall cropping, but the other 50 per cent is now a mix of maize, forage rye, rye grass and vetch.

‘I sell the wheat as a cash crop but it is now becoming my break crop as I’ve completely changed everything. We’ve had a good year, the best I’ve ever had. Part of that is down to the work we’ve been doing to control rye grass, but it’s also down to the slurry and how we establish our crops.

‘We’re growing all feed wheat for next year, using the Dawsum variety. We grew milling wheat for this year’s harvest and threequarters got to 12.8 per cent protein, all without any artificial agent. I have proved I can produce milling spec quality without artificial nitrogen, which is quite useful for other farmers to know.

‘Our land is variable, sandy to clay loam, with some nice Grade 1 riverside blackland, and one bit yielded 13.3 tonnes per hectare this year. Two harvests ago the combine yield meter in that field area showed it as only 2 tonnes per hectare. It had been absolutely swamped with ryegrass but we’ve turned it around, by cleaning up the ryegrass issue.

Tim is understandably proud of his achievements with cropping on his land and was also nominated in an innovation award this year.

‘We have not only been using slurry, and getting those cost savings on otherwise using artificial nitrogen, we’ve also been double cropping to help get across the ryegrass issue.

‘We’ve double-cropped with forage rye, a Westerwold ryegrass and vetch mix sown after wheat which we’ve taken through to late April/early May when it’s all cut for silage. We then apply the pig slurry and go in with a combined subsoiler and rotary strip drill cultivator with a 6-row maize drill on the back following in exactly the same lines. It’s all done in one pass.

‘What we are doing also fixes one of the SFI options for the overwintered cover crop mix, but what it all comes back to every time is that everything we do hinges around the pig slurry providing the nutrients for everything else. I’m growing these crops very cheaply and that’s because a little and often application really does a tremendous job.

‘I might not have pigs of my own any longer, but you can’t beat the benefits of pig slurry.