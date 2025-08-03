Sykehouse Show 2025: Best pictures from 140th edition of agricultual show near Goole

Among these is the Sykehouse Show which takes place every year in the quiet village of Sykehouse, near Goole.

The show was first held in 1882 but details of the show from before the 1970s are rare, and all the records of the show before the 1950s have been lost.

But those involved are busy making their own records and memories for the thousands of people who attend each year.

The show holds horse and pony classes including competitive classes for heavy horses. There’s also the traditional livestock events from pedigree bulls to a baby beef class.

