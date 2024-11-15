Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talking about or even getting remotely involved in anything political is something both Paul and I avoid at all costs. I’ve long since lost faith in anyone south of the Watford Gap (outside of Yorkshire!) sitting in a position of power with the ability to help the average hard-working person.

With social media playing such a huge role in our lives, however, it’s been difficult to ignore the recent shocking announcement from Westminster. It came as no great surprise that farmers were going to be hit hard so I don’t think any of us have exactly been blindsided by it, but the waves of dismay, anger and frustration have been palpable. At this present moment in time the reality of the current Government’s legislation on inheritance tax has yet to fully sink in, with the degree of support from the general public at this stage being very split.

It has caused me untold upset to see this level of worry, anguish and crippling anxiety to so many of our brilliant, hardworking farmers, who without a shadow of a doubt deserve so much better. We are, and always will be, one of the most important and necessary industries who should be supported, encouraged and as a whole the nation should be proud of our exemplary welfare standards and produce. But instead we are targeted and made to keep going, keep producing under completely unrealistic and unworkable circumstances.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

To hear of people becoming so desperate that they can no longer see a tomorrow leaves me heartbroken and somebody needs to be held accountable for this current state of affairs. I was told recently that everyone has to pay inheritance tax on houses, so why should farmers be any different. My response was, we do pay tax, just like every other working person out there. That tax, however, should not take away a lifetime of work. It should not destroy businesses and livelihoods and prevent children who will have contributed already to the running and viability of the farm from being able to continue.

Many farms go back multiple generations, hundreds of years of families working the land, tending to livestock and feeding an increasingly ungrateful nation. We, like many, have worked long hours for well below the national minimum wage in all weathers and will continue to do so, despite the barriers others are putting in place. Whilst new housing developments and fields covered in solar panels may seem creditable, these schemes reduce our productive growing land, pushing us ever closer to a massive food shortage. I don’t profess to be knowledgeable about politics but what I do know is that threatening our food security and biting the hand that feeds you is not going to end well.