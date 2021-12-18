Teamwork is more important than ever for this farming family aiming for Great Yorkshire Show glory

The Wilkinson family of Ivy Farm Cottages in Leyburn is currently on a winning streak, much like their neighbours Wensleydale Rugby Club, having won with a Limousin-cross heifer at the Christmas Primestock Show at Leyburn livestock market last week and with a calf at the English Winter Fair in Staffordshire the previous month.

Beth Wilkinson, who works as a shepherdess for three farmers in the dale as well as working at the mart, said that at this time of year when the weather can be poor, with darkness descending early in the afternoon and with only a generator for the herd’s light and heat, that the family’s teamwork is more important than ever.

“It’s all about logistics, organising which of us is available to feed, bed up and check on the herd. We all communicate over who is finishing late or early on our day jobs.

Beth, Luke and Jimmy with at their farm near Leyburn

“We have just brought in the last couple of animals for the winter and as we have more stock on this year we also have some housed with a friend, so we need to be able to make sure we get to both locations each day. We normally have a big day on a Saturday when dad, Luke, myself and mum are all around.”

Jimmy is Beth and Luke’s dad and works at Leyburn Mart two days each week, two days for a local sheep and suckler cow farmer and one day for a fencing contractor. He took over his dad George’s small acreage around Wensleydale Rugby Club over 30 years ago.

Jimmy said the showing of cattle at Christmas Primestock shows started out as a hobby for he and Rachel that developed into something that has kept Beth and Luke interested.

Beth, Luke and Jimmy with Ivy Farm Royalty their first pedigree Limouson cow at their farm near Leyburn

“They have shown cattle since they were three years old. Rachel and I have now pretty much handed over the reins to them and they are now looking at moving the herd from commercials to pedigree Limousins producing bulls and heifers.

“We haven’t enough land to farm full-time. We own 15 acres and rent 10 acres, but between us all we have produced some good cattle and doing well at the Christmas Primestock shows in Leyburn and elsewhere has kept Luke and Beth keen.”

Luke, whose full-time job is as rep for Eden Farm Supplies in Wensleydale, said the move to producing purely pedigree Limousins in future is already under way.

“We bought our first Limousin heifer out of Wales in 2016. We have bred off her and have sold two bulls, one just the other week to Dixons at Stainton that looked superb.

“When we flushed the heifer she gave us 13 embryos and since then we have increased our herd numbers by bringing in more Angus cows as recipients. We have more of a herd now with six Angus heifers, three Angus cows, 10 crossbreds and two pure Limousins. With the calves we run to around 35 head at the moment.

"When we first started with show cattle we bought in the stock from Leyburn, Carlisle and Wales, but we always found we did better with homebred stock and particularly heifers.

“At Leyburn last week we won with a homebred Limousin-cross heifer which had been an embryo out of Millie who had been our first real winner years ago.” Luke said he is hopeful that the move to wholly pedigrees may be completed in three to four years and he is committed to bloodlines.

“Millie’s daughter Marnie was responsible for Maggie who won the supreme calf title as a heifer calf at the English Winter Fair. It shows that bloodlines are important. Millie bred a lot of good calves and now Marnie is doing the same. Hopefully, Maggie will too.

“We will show Maggie at the Beef Expo to be held at Darlington livestock market in May and then at the Great Yorkshire Show and Wensleydale Show in 2022.”

Jimmy was delighted with the Christmas Primestock Show win last week on his home turf where he works as yardsman.

“Everything is a tremendous trade at Leyburn right now and our heifer won as overall show champion. She also won the Limousin cup and homebred trophy before going on to make £1,800 in the sale.”

Beth trained as an accountant, qualifying as certified, but said the pandemic changed her mind on office work over farm work.

“During Covid restrictions I went lambing for a farmer and fell in love with shepherding and haven’t gone back. Working with sheep for others and with cattle with Luke and my dad is definitely right for me at the minute.”

It’s very much a team effort next to Wensleydale Rugby Club, but Beth and Luke’s sporting interest is football.