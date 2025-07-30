Teenage boy airlifted to hospital after electrocution on Yorkshire farm

A teenage boy has been airlifted to hospital after being left with suspected electrocution injuries following an incident on a farm in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police said it was called to a farm in the Stokesley area just before 5pm on Tuesday (Jul 29), alongside paramedics.

The boy was airlifted to hospital by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and he is currently in a serious condition, police said.

A statement from police said two men have been arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “We're still at the scene as our investigation progresses and we're liaising with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

“Two men, aged 47 and 71, have been arrested in connection to this incident and remain in custody for questioning.”