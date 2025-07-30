Teenage boy airlifted to hospital after electrocution on Yorkshire farm
North Yorkshire Police said it was called to a farm in the Stokesley area just before 5pm on Tuesday (Jul 29), alongside paramedics.
The boy was airlifted to hospital by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and he is currently in a serious condition, police said.
A statement from police said two men have been arrested.
It said: “We're still at the scene as our investigation progresses and we're liaising with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
“Two men, aged 47 and 71, have been arrested in connection to this incident and remain in custody for questioning.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 12250140745. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
