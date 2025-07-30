Teenage boy airlifted to hospital after electrocution on Yorkshire farm

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 30th Jul 2025, 12:39 BST
A teenage boy has been airlifted to hospital after being left with suspected electrocution injuries following an incident on a farm in Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police said it was called to a farm in the Stokesley area just before 5pm on Tuesday (Jul 29), alongside paramedics.

The boy was airlifted to hospital by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and he is currently in a serious condition, police said.

A statement from police said two men have been arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said: “We're still at the scene as our investigation progresses and we're liaising with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

“Two men, aged 47 and 71, have been arrested in connection to this incident and remain in custody for questioning.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 12250140745. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:HospitalYorkshireNorth Yorkshire PolicePoliceYorkshire Air AmbulanceHealth and Safety Executive

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice