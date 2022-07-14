More than 3,000 sheep have been judged across the week in some 49 classes and taking a keen interest was celebrity sheep farmer, Matt Baker from television show ‘Our Farm in the Dales’.

He was at day three of the show to take a sneak peek at some of the animals on display and to speak with fellow sheep farmers and breeders to get some tips to take back to his own farm.

Mr Baker, who for many years also presented ‘Countryfile’ and ‘The One Show’, said: “We are going through this real interesting phase where we have changed a couple of times and really started understanding the breed so to come and look is really useful.

“What a celebration of British farming this is and for people that don’t know about farming it is a window to this world. There aren’t many places where you can find folk with as much agricultural knowledge in one place.”