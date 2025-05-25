Tenants wanted to manage Crown Estate farms in East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tenders are being invited for Abbey Garth Farm in East Yorkshire as well as Trevethoe House Farm and Boatmere Farm – both in Lincolnshire – with a June 6 deadline.

The successful tenants will take on a unique, 15-year environmental farm business tenancy which has been developed by The Crown Estate alongside the Tenant Farmers Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year it was announced the estate, an independent commercial business which was created by Act of Parliament, had doubled its funding to £20m to support its farmers improve nature recovery through its Rural Environment Fund as part of measures to support the delivery of biodiversity targets.

A 15-year tenancy is being offered for Abbey Garth Farm, near Hull.

The £20m fund, increased this year from £10m, aims to support tenant farmers to transition to a future farming model which creates better outcomes for food production, nature recovery and to support development of diversified income streams for farmers.

Agreements for the farms have been designed with the dual objectives of offering security and sustainability for farmers, while also contributing to the estate’s environmental enhancement goals.

The largest of the three farms is Abbey Garth – a productive, equipped unit six miles north east of Hull. It comprises 495 acres and includes a 1,000t grain store plus a range of modern and traditional agricultural buildings, which may have potential for diversification. A seven-bedroom farmhouse sits adjacent to Swine Church on the edge of the village. Soils are mainly grade 3 quality, with some grade 2 on the eastern side of the farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The farm is well suited to producing high-yielding combinable crops,” said Andrew Fallows, partner at Carter Jonas. “There is also 30 acres of pasture used for livestock grazing, and the land lies predominantly within a ring fence.” Trevethoe House Farm, in Holbeach, Lincolnshire, is ideal for specialist green vegetable and potato production.

It includes 358 acres of Grade 1 soils plus 4,000t of box potato cold storage. Just seven miles away, a tenancy is also on offer for Boatmere Farm at Gedney Marsh. Boatmere has no buildings, but includes 81 acres of grade 1 land.

Paul Sedgwick, deputy ranger and managing director, Windsor and Rural at The Crown Estate, said the groundbreaking agreements are based on traditional tenancy, but with some specific estate-by-estate environmental objectives.

Paul said: “The agreements are designed to protect and enhance estate’s rural assets, but were also created with the farmers in mind in a bid to help them adapt to changing supply chain demands thrive and to help safeguard their livelihoods for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have many success stories from our existing tenants who we are working with to adopt these principles around biodiversity and regenerative farming. Uptake has been really positive, and our tenants have the confidence of a 15-year agreement which shows commitment from both sides.”