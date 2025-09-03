The 118th Muker Show: Best pictures from traditional agriculture show in Upper Swaledale

3 . The 118th Muker Show

The 118th Muker Show held in Muker, a small traditional agriculture show in Upper Swaledale, run by volunteers, with visitors able to see judging of Swaledale Sheep, Sheep dog trials, produce, crafts & horticulture exhibits and later in the day the famous Fell race. Pictured The Muker Silver Band march from the centre of the village into the show ground followed by Judges, Stewards, VIP's, Members of the Committee and Visitors. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 3rd September 2025. Photo: James Hardisty