The 118th Muker Show: Best pictures from traditional agriculture show in Upper Swaledale

The Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went down and captured the best of the action from the popular show on a rainy afternoon on Wednesday September 3:
1. The 118th Muker Show
The 118th Muker Show held in Muker, a small traditional agriculture show in Upper Swaledale, run by volunteers, with visitors able to see judging of Swaledale Sheep, Sheep dog trials, produce, crafts & horticulture exhibits and later in the day the famous Fell race. Pictured Sheep farmer Trevor Bainbridge, of Brough, with his Swaledale Shearling Tup that came first in the Small Breeders Shearling Tup Class at this years show. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 3rd September 2025. Photo: James Hardisty
2. The 118th Muker Show
Pictured Farmers and visitors to this years show watching the judging of the Small Breeders Swaledale Ram Lamb class during a heavy rain down pour.
3. The 118th Muker Show
Pictured The Muker Silver Band march from the centre of the village into the show ground followed by Judges, Stewards, VIP's, Members of the Committee and Visitors.
4. The 118th Muker Show
Pictured Visitors standing and sitting during the rain watching a competitor taking part in the Sheep Dog Trials at this years show.