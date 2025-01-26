Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Farmland Bird Count – the annual national census of farmland birds run by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) – has been providing data for the past decade to aid in the understanding of which species are in the most serious trouble and how they can be helped.

Across Yorkshire last year saw 99 counts by 88 individuals, 49 per cent which were in environmental stewardship schemes.

Some 45 per cent of respondents said they provided supplementary feeding.

A house sparrow.

More than 16,800 individual birds were recorded, including 20 red list species.

The top five recorded birds in the region were: wood pigeon 3,486; starling 1,089; rook 737; fieldfare 731; lapwing 696.

The top five red listed species were: starling 1,089; fieldfare 731; lapwing 696; common gull 567; Yellowhammer 357.

Farmland birds have declined by 63 per cent since 1970 and conservationists say they need help if the trend is to be reversed.

Charts to identify birds are available.

The trust says the key to doing this, and increasing biodiversity, is held by the people who look responsible for the 72 per cent of the UK’s land which is used for agriculture.

Recent years have seen some Yorkshire farmers devote much care and attention into providing the right environment to support the birds.

Initiatives such as the restoration of species-rich grassland and protection of archaelogical features such as buffer strips have been launched while hedgerows are managed, being cut on a cycle once every two years around the farm from mid-January through to February, leaving the fruit on until cutting.

TV presenter and farmer Adam Henson said: “The UK has lost more than 70 million wild birds over the last 50 years, with over 60 per cent of farmland birds affected. Farmers have the opportunity to be at the forefront of any efforts to restore those populations.

A goldfinch on chicory seeds at Allerton.

“Nature-friendly farming is the way forward, and to make sure we're getting it right, providing the best habitats and support for our farmland birds, it is important to keep records.

“Taking part in the Big Farmland Bird Count helps us do exactly that, which is why I will be taking part next year.”

Across the country last year’s count saw nearly 395,000 birds spotted during 1,721 surveys. The most common species seen were starling, woodpigeon and fieldfare.

A total of 140 different species were recorded and of those, 27 were red-listed, totalling nearly 140,000 individuals.

The most abundant red list species were starling, linnet, fieldfare and lapwing, while the rarest sightings were of snow bunting, rock pipit, merlin, greenshank, golden eagle and bittern.

Nearly 80 per cent of farms recorded blackbirds, robins and woodpigeons.

Dr Roger Draycott, from the GWCT, said: “The Big Farmland Bird Count is the first and only UK-wide citizen science project to involve land managers in monitoring the state of farmland birds.

“Since the count started in 2014, it has helped us understand how wildlife is doing on our land, and it gives us a national snapshot of the state of nation when it comes to our farmland birds.”

“You can really make a difference by taking part. By spending just half an hour in one spot on your farm or shoot, counting the birds you see and submitting your results to the GWCT, the results help us build a national picture of which species are benefiting from conservation efforts, and which are most in need of help.”

The 2025 count kicks off on February 7 and runs for two weeks. In many places, local bird and wildlife groups are working with land managers to help them do the count.

As well as providing snapshot of the bird population on UK farms, the BFBC aims to raise awareness of the important role that farmers and other land managers play in the conservation of farmland birds.

Farmers, rangers, game or forest keepers already monitoring your birds, or anyone who wants to start doing so, are being urged to take part in the survey.

To help younger bird spotters get interested and involved the trust has updated the the Big Farmland Bird Count website with some easy-to-use guides and count sheets.

For details about the survey, visit bfbc.org.uk/