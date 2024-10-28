Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 57 water features are being developed across 37 hectares at The Biohub Farm, RegenFarmCo's pioneering facility south-west of Menwith Hill, to help sustain diverse habitats and provide critical resources for both plants and animals reliant on water.

The Biohub Farm, a collaborative initiative between a consortium of partners including Yorkshire Water, Levy and QuornPro was launched in the Nidderdale National Landscape to help improve biodiversity and food production capacity.

It is hoped the venture will illustrate how a variety of regenerative land management approaches can benefit the land’s capacity to sequester carbon and hold and sink water, while also preventing nutrient run-off.

One of the water features which has been created at the Biohub Farm, near Harrogate.

The site represents the challenges typically experienced by Yorkshire’s uplands, and is not particularly suited for producing food.

The landscape is characterised by poor drainage, soil erosion with associated nutrient runoff, and marshy depressions between ridges on the land.

Given that the land’s highest point is 250 metres above sea level, the site experiences wet conditions for seven to eight months a year, followed by extremely dry summer months. This seasonal fluctuation negatively impacts wildlife, production systems, and livestock health.

RegenFarmCo managing director Dr Vincent Walsh said by ensuring water is available year-round, the Biohub aims to enhance biodiversity, improve soil health, and support agroforestry production systems.

In addition, it is hoped the management of these water features, funded by Farming in Protected Landscapes through Nidderdale National Landscape will mitigate drought effects, will ensure sufficient water supply during the dry months to alleviate stress on crops and livestock, thus maintaining production levels.

Dr Walsh said: “The stabilisation of water levels throughout the year will also enhance the landscape's resilience to climate fluctuations. Effective water cycling will capture rainfall and runoff, allowing it to recharge aquifers and sustain water availability for longer periods.

"To achieve these goals, the water features will be designed for optimal water retention, integrated with current land use practices, and regularly monitored to assess their effectiveness.”

These wetlands are a crucial part of a wider scheme that will see 57 water features integrated into the Biohub landscape, creating a more resilient and productive ecosystem.

Jonathan Davies, managing director of Levy, said; “The new wetlands demonstrate the value of investing in nature-based solutions to create a more sustainable food system.

“The Biohub is more than just a research farm; it is a living laboratory dedicated to exploring the connection between food production, the environment, and human wellbeing.”

Water is a vital resource, especially for agriculture, and the new wetlands at the Biohub will play a crucial role in ensuring that the farm has access to water all year round. “The Biohub farm is all about demonstrating how we can produce food in a sustainable way, whilst also protecting and enhancing water quality”, says Lisa Harrowsmith, Lead Rural & Environmental Surveyor for Yorkshire Water. “Water is a critical resource, and this project will help us to manage it more efficiently, reducing runoff and ensuring that our production systems have access to water all year round.

Nidderdale National Landscape. “It’s about creating a holistic ecosystem that works in harmony with nature through terrestrial habitats. The hydrology design is the pattern that connects all of the ecosystems across the Biohub farm, making it more resilient and productive.”

This is vital for the farm’s research into sustainable food production, helping them demonstrate how to produce more food with less water.

The new wetlands will not only improve water management but also provide a valuable habitat for a range of wildlife. The creation of these wetlands will enhance biodiversity and create a more vibrant and resilient landscape. The project will also help to improve water quality and reduce pollution.

“The site scored well in our strategic modelling and is an ideal site on which to establish new, clean water ponds,” explains Kate Wright, project ecologist on Nidderdale’s Wetland Creation project, working in partnership with Freshwater Habitats Trust. “We are pleased to support the Biohub in creating some of these new features. These will build out from existing ponds at Timble Ings, adding resilience into the freshwater network and providing connectivity across the wider landscape.”

sustainable future for food production. The project will serve as a model for other farms and businesses looking to adopt more sustainable practices.

“The Biohub farm is a great example of what can be achieved when we work together”, says Phil Thornborrow, Director - Global Foodservice at QuornPro, another key Biohub long-term commercial strategic partner. “We are proud to be part of this initiative and to be contributing to a more sustainable future for food production.”

