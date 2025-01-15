The bushes and shrubs which provide a home for wildlife in the harsh winter months

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week is all about berries which, this winter, seem to be in short supply. Most people associate cotoneasters as creeping, crawling and perhaps medium-sized shrubs filled with tiny white flowers and then vivid red berries.

However, Cotoneaster coriaceus, the tree cotoneaster, is anything but a creeping, crawling, medium-sized shrub – it’s a large evergreen growing to four metres in height and width and capable of holding on to its bountiful display of berries all through winter.

It likes a sunny or slightly shady spot and a decent soil and, once planted, needs virtually no maintenance. Leave it alone and it will grow happily, tolerating the worst of the British weather to become a fine specimen for a moderate-sized garden.

Hawthorn berries

But if it’s too big for even a smallish garden, there are other cotoneasters capable of doing the job. They are incredibly hardy plants, often with the ability to grow horizontally or vertically, which can be pruned to order and which, before they go to sleep for winter, go out in a blaze of autumnal colour.

So, if you want a shrub which can be persuaded to grow where and how you want it to grow, and a shrub which attracts not only hordes of insects but which also provides valuable nourishment for birds – particularly blackbirds – then you could do worse than grow a cotoneaster.

This is an adaptable family of plants, so there should be a space – large or small – where one would fit in comfortably. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Hips

Most roses have finished flowering, although a few are still managing to produce a bloom or two, defying winter and providing a hint of optimism that spring is crawling slowly towards us.

But it’s not all about flowers; look around and you may notice clouds of colour on bare-branched roses, with some varieties going all-out to make a bold statement – and to feed the birds

We are talking about rose hips and, in particular, that star of the English countryside, Rosa canina.

The dog rose is one of those essential parts of summer, although it’s not around very long to enjoy the sunshine. It normally has one mad burst of lightly-scented, usually pink flowers, although some blooms can be white.

Established plants can produce hundreds of flowers within a few weeks – then they fade and die before shrubs are weighed down by masses of vivid-coloured hips.

The stems of Rosa canina may be armoured with numerous thorns but they prove no barrier to birds which value those hips as a vital part of their autumn diet to enable them to fatten up before the onset of winter when food is scarce.

Those prickles, however, are another reason why gardeners choose to grow the dog rose, usually as informal hedging – the prickles act as a barrier to deter unwanted visitors, both human and animal.

The dog rose is a wild rose native to Britain where it has taken root in hedgerow throughout the country. It grows best in full sun and in moderately fertile, humus-rich, moist but well-drained soil.

Anyone wanting to grow it needs to provide it with just those conditions and it will thrive – sometimes too much, so shears and heavy gloves are also necessities for the tidy-minded gardener, although, if possible, the dog rose should be left unpruned, as it is in the wild.

Hawthorn

And still seeing red…What laughs off exposure, atmospheric pollution, drought and wet conditions and produces masses of flowers and bags of berries?

Could this small(ish) tree be the answer to the prayer of every gardener who has ever wanted the perfect shrub-cum-tree?

It sounds too good to be true, but it’s not – this plant was once one of the most commonly grown in the whole of England.

Take a bow the hawthorn, Crataegus, once grown in huge numbers by farmers marking their boundaries and wanting to keep their stock from wandering.

This is a small tree with big ideas – it produces those masses of spring flowers, bumper crops of berries, spiny stems to deter even the most resolute of invader and it can even grow happily in the salt-laden air of the seaside.

The English hawthorn is C monogyna, used for centuries for hedges but now also considered important enough to be a specimen tree. Its deep green leaves are the ideal background for the masses of frothy, white and fragrant spring flowers.

And for those who aren’t into white, there are varieties which produce pink and even deep red blooms.

If left to its own devices, such a specimen tree could eventually reach a height of 30ft and a width of nearly half that, so it’s more for the larger garden than your average semi-detached suburban plot.

Even so, there is usually a variety for every garden, and the less-spiny types like C oxyacantha ‘Paul’s Scarlet’, which produces double red flowers and is less vigorous than its English cousin, perhaps attaining a height of 20ft.