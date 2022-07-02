The farm on the M62 will taking a starring role in The Yorkshire Vet as they prepare for the Great Yorkshire Show

The family at Stott Hall Farm will take a starring role in The Yorkshire Vet TV series for the Show

After a mammoth week of endless mowing and baling, our bottom yard is now bursting with neatly wrapped and stacked bales all in preparation for whatever the winter might throw at us.

Paul is worn out but grateful for the long dry spell and it means we can hopefully enjoy The Great Yorkshire Show without the stress of unmown fields.

Unfortunately, two of my mares have succumbed to the dreaded laminitis, an extremely painful condition affecting the hoof. Sugar in the grass is the main culprit and despite me being extra careful with their grazing and ensuring they don’t have access to fresh or lush growth, they’re back inside on medication.

Speaking to our vets, laminitis seems to be rife this year with countless call-outs from desperate owners making up a large percentage of their work. I usually graze my mares with the sheep in the hope that they will be quick to nip off any fresh grass that comes through.

Being native ponies they are susceptible to it and despite their field looking pretty thin, they’ve still got it. On top of this, we’ve all been suffering with a particularly nasty cold, leaving me completely drained and bed bound for a day or two.

With our favourite show now only a matter of weeks away, preparation has begun in earnest. The popular Channel 5 series, The Yorkshire Vet, will be following our journey to the show.

From the selection process, which usually involves a heated father and son discussion over who gets to show which tup, through to our departure and of course the show itself.

No matter how many times I drill the little guy on the multitude of things he really must not blurt out, which is usually phrases he’s heard his dad mutter under his breath, you can guarantee some cringeworthy gems will slip from his lips.

No doubt my face has taken on many different expressions of horror and embarrassment as he gets into his stride, endless anecdotes pouring from his little mouth, eyes alight with mischief. I’ve long since learnt to keep out of the way and leave them to the “lights, camera, action” as John-William refers to it!

We had a day out at Derbyshire County show last weekend with John-William’s pony, Bronze. It was his first time at an agricultural show, which as we discovered, proved quite exciting for him.

After plenty of walking round, the little guy got on and as usual rode his socks off. He came away with a first, second and a fourth, but most importantly his confidence, wobbly of late, fully restored and the biggest of smiles etched on his little face. We wandered around the showground, thankful to be enjoying it under a blue sky.