Hundreds of people queued up last week as the TV star opened The Farmer's Dog, in Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire.

He was accompanied by his girlfriend Lisa Hogan and fellow stars from his hit Amazon show, Clarkson's Farm, Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland and Gerald Cooper .

Clarkson said selling British-only produce was expensive and "doubted" it would turn a profit.

The Farmer's Dog in Oxfordshire - run by Jeremy Clarkson - is now open.

"I'm not very good at business plans and I haven't done one," he said. "I do know this. If I take one of our pigs and we slaughter it and butcher it and we turn it into sausages and we sell it here, it costs us 74p.

"If I buy imported pig meat, it is 18p. So, something is wrong with the food system in this country."

Clarkson described the impact of his new pub on British farming as a "tiny pin prick", but added: "If everyone does it, if all the farmers get together and buy a pub – as you can get a pub for chicken feed these days – it might work.

"If this works, it is a co-operative of farmers we have formed, it might work, it might not, I'm the trailblazer. At least Amazon pay me to find out."

Clarkson, from Tickhill, near Doncaster, revealed earlier this year he paid “less than £1 million” for the pub which is set in five acres of countryside.

Local councillor Liam Walker raised concerns about the surrounding parking for the pub and the safety of visitors but hoped the pub would be a success.

Clarkson said the predicted traffic issues from the busy adjacent A40 had not arisen after working closely with Oxfordshire County Council.

"We looked at 40 pubs. We needed some very special things like a big car park, a big car park and lots of parking, and no little roads to get to it," he said. "There's no villagers to p*** off here. It's a good spot.

"The main thing everyone has been saying is that we will cause traffic chaos. We've worked so hard to make sure we can park as many cars as we need to. The traffic is flowing brilliantly.

"The council have learned their lessons and they have been really helpful."

Oxfordshire County Council said it has worked "closely and pro-actively" with Mr Clarkson's team.

"Several measures have been taken to reduce the likelihood of traffic and parking related problems, and to support the safe and successful opening of the site," a council spokesman said.

Clarkson has faced push back over the years from locals when he has tried to expand his Diddly Squat farm, a 1,000-acre operation in the Cotswolds.

He found himself embroiled in a row over his plans to allow greater visitor access to his farm and its shop and the local authority shut down a restaurant on his farm after it was allegedly opened without planning permission.