The farming author inspired by James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small

But for author, horsewoman and former sheep farmer Catherine Robinson, who will be one of two guest speakers at the first Aberford Literature Festival next weekend (Sunday June 23), they also proved the grounding for similarly humorous tales about the life of a young farrier.

Catherine lives on a smallholding in Waddington, near Clitheroe where she has two horses currently, and where she is just a long hack or so out of the white rose county, but her two novels Forging On and Where There’s Muck are based loosely around the stories and characters that her son Joe would tell on coming back ‘over the hill’ from his time as apprentice to a gritty West Riding farrier.

Her first novel saw her longlisted for the Comedy Women in Print Prize in 2019.

Award winning comedy author Catherine Robinson at home in Waddington. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I grew up reading Herriot novels,” says Catherine who also taught English and Drama for many years and released her first book, a children’s book called Patch in 1998.

“When I decided to write Forging On I went back to his early novels, to look at how he’d structured them, wound them together and threaded character through plot, achieving the right balance. Joe was older and had moved out, so I had a bit more time and in the end Forging On is a sort of coming of age novel.

“Joe was my real inspiration for the books. He would come home with all these stories, some that had acutely traumatised him at times, but he was very witty. We’d end up laughing and I would just end up making notes, because it was funny, and often draw a little diagram of what he’d described. They all ended up in a notebook and I thought – I think there’s a novel in here.

“The books are set in Yorkshire because Joe was over there after doing his pre-farriery course at agricultural college, and I’ve also been a regular competing at the Great Yorkshire Show and normally I would have been at Bramham a fortnight ago. Instead, I’m just across the road from there, with having been asked to speak in Aberford, next Sunday.

“I love the big shows like Chatsworth, the Royal Lancashire, Westmorland, Cheshire, but I also love the little local ones around me, like Hodder Valley, Chipping, they’re charming and are still real places for farmers to meet. The show I describe my character Will Harker going to at the beginning of Where There’s Muck is based on Hodder Valley Show."

Catherine says that she initially found it odd to be classed as a countrywoman herself, despite having lived and worked in the countryside for many years, as her early life was pretty much as a working-class family townie, and then having lived in cities like Liverpool and Manchester.

“I’m from North East Lancashire. I was born in Oswaldtwistle, into a very northern working-class family and when somebody once described me as a countrywoman, I laughed and said I’m from the arse end of Accrington, full of miners and mill workers. But then that same somebody said, but you’ve done this for so long you’re very confident in what you’re doing, and I am, I guess.

“Our change of life to the countryside came when we were living in the city, in Manchester and it was really getting me down. Close to where my mum lived in Oswaldtwistle, she noticed a smallholding of 12 acres come up for sale and it was within our price range. We took the leap, bought it, set up a livery yard, and had our own horses. I’d learned to ride while we were living in Manchester as an adult.”

Catherine says all that has followed since has been related to that move into the countryside, with two country-based novels and many successes in the showing ring, particularly with a 15.2 Irish Draught Hunter, Shannon and competing in dressage events, even running her own flock of 20 Derbyshire Gritstone breeding ewes.

“I bred two nice Hunters out of Shannon. She was champion at the Royal Lancashire and Reserve Champion at the Great Yorkshire Show as Hunter brood mare. She was a lovely horse and I did a bit of dressage with her. My husband John hunted her. She evented too and Joe took her to pony club. We had her from being 4 to 28.

“Being in horses is like a Class A drug, that’s what no-one tells you. Once you’re hooked that’s that. I love riding and still ride most days. I’m probably partly the reason Joe decided to work in the equine world. I’d dropped him on a pony when he was two and that meant I didn’t need a child minder because I tied his pony to my horse and off we’d go, and that’s all he wanted to do.

“When Joe was going over into Yorkshire and meeting with all kinds of people it was only then that I think we all discovered that he’d lived in a kind of protective bubble. My husband John and I were fairly-well educated, we had become middle class and I then started to realise that horses transcend all social classes.

“Joe was working for gypsy travellers right up to nobility and had to learn very quickly his own social skills at being able to talk to anyone. That’s why Forging On sees a fairly gauche middle-class boy finding his feet in the world and becoming a bit more streetwise, and the second Where There’s Muck is far less based on fact and has a bit more of a plot, although with threads of ideas that came from Joe’s real experiences.”

Catherine says one of the central characters in both books was based, also loosely, on Joe’s first farrier boss.

“I made the character of Stanley Lampitt, Will’s boss in the books, a lot more woman cuddly than the person he was, very loosely it has to be said, based on the West Riding farrier,’ says Catherine. ‘I had heard that when Forging On was out, he recognised himself.”

Two books so far, and a third perhaps in the offing?

“My publisher is still waiting for it, I’m not the quickest of writers” says Catherine, who had committed herself to looking after her husband John in more recent times, who sadly passed away earlier this year. “But in the meantime, I’m delighted to be back in my author’s saddle, and perhaps meet some of my friends from Bramham or those who have read Forging On and Where There’s Muck at Aberford Literature Festival.”