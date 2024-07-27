The farming couple who got back in the show ring with a bang at Great Yorkshire Show

“We’ve just started showing again and we got two firsts,” says Sean, who is a third-generation dairy farmer at Low Thorgill in Rosedale where he and Steph have just short of 100 dairy cows and around 500 breeding ewes across 400 acres between Rosedale and Hutton le Hole.

“Steph’s entry in the liquid milk section at Harrogate continued our success in the past decade in the cheese and dairy show at the Great Yorkshire with milk from Rosedale Rocky Jessie proving another winner. That’s our fifth success in the liquid milk section in ten years.

"Ayrshire milk has a high fat content and is sweet tasting. All in all our week at Harrogate made us feel as though we’re doing a decent job.”

Sean and Steph Myers, and son John with their Ayrshire Herd at Low Thorgill Farm, Rosedale. Picture Bruce Rollinson

In three weeks their local and beautifully located Rosedale Show will take place (August 17) but for Sean and Steph this is a wholly different experience and one where they play their part in making sure the show continues.

“I’m on with stewarding and helping set the show up,” says Sean. “I’ve been involved with the show since I was 5 years old. We’ll all be there, including our two sons Mark, who’s 19 and works for an agricultural contractor and John (12) who is restoring an International tractor to go in the vintage tractor section. He also had a calf at Harrogate.”

Sean’s grandfather had Northern Dairy Shorthorns, his father Alan changed over to Ayrshires in 1964 and moved in to Low Thorgill Farm after previously farming next door, in 1969. Sean was born later that year and says today’s herd is now made up of predominantly Ayrshires, but now with some Jerseys.

“We’re on a grass-based, low input system with a herd average of around 6500 litres and producing 4.4 per cent fat; 3.6 protein. We calculate our monthly costings and employ Promar consultancy to keep a tab on what we’re doing, which helps. Our milk goes to Arla.

“We like to get the cows out in the fields by the end of April but this time it was well into May, and we like to keep the milkers out until November, it’s always weather dependent.

“Our spring is quite late, so we calve around 50 per cent more in August than in June, tending to calve a decent group for the premium that Arla pay. We use a mix of natural service and AI.

“We had an Ayrshire bull until the week before the Great Yorkshire. I was still in charge, but only just. It was a him or me situation. He was bending gates, so I thought it was about time.

"We usually run an Angus as a sweeper bull, but the bull we had last summer damaged a foot so had to go. My mission at Harrogate, while at the show, was to find a young Angus bull alright for sweeping.

“We serve only around 10 per cent of our Ayrshires to sexed semen, as we have had very mixed results; and roughly 30 per cent to dairy semen, with the rest to Angus or Blue.

"Our Ayrshire longevity is at times just over 6 lactations, at present it is just over 5.8. We cull out when cows get too deep in the udder. All our dairy bull calves and beef calves are sold privately.”

Sean says embryo transfer, which he tried with a degree of success previously, looks likely to be his next move.

“Occasionally we buy a new cow family in to bring on a new line, but our vets have just taken on a new vet who’s trained in embryo transfer which will make it easier to buy embryos.”

Sean and Steph’s flock includes 20 pure Texel ewes, primarily for home breeding their own crossing tups, around 80 Texel-crossed ewes that lamb to a Charollais-cross-Beltex for earlier finishing lambs; about 100 Swaledale ewes crossed to the Texel; and the remainder of the Swaledales, around 300, hefted on common rights to Spaunton Common.

“Our weaning rate across the lot is 120-130 per cent,” says Sean. “We retain at least half our ewe lambs. We have a policy of keeping nothing over 3-crop on the moors and so that means we replace a third of that flock every year.

"Any spare shearlings are sold at Ruswarp livestock market where we market quite a lot of our breeding stock. They have recently started an autumn evening sale, called the Elite Sale where individual stock of purebreds such as Texels, Charollais and Suffolks are sold.

“We’ve recently switched from selling fat lambs deadweight to sending them to Hawes this last time as our agent Kenton Foster said we could get more from our lambs live. A full wagon load now goes out of this area each week and we’re getting a £20-£30 lamb premium.”

Sean says he thinks he and Steph are going to be able to make the new SFI scheme work at Low Thorgill.

“We aren’t going to get 100 per cent of what we were getting in the BPS but by time we have this autumn’s options we should get to within 80 per cent.

"We’ve embraced it with such as herbal leys and clover options and something on the moorland, when we come to agreement with the moorland owner and other grazers and apply as a group.

“On our dairy land we cut the grass three times, weather permitting, providing silage. This year ground condition has been challenging, I don’t think anybody would disagree.”

Sean says the farm has grown with additional land rented and purchased since he left school, but it’s still not enough for his sons to become involved full time as yet.

“When I left school dad was farming about 120 acres with cows and the hefted flock of sheep just on land around Thorgill. I preferred a career in engineering, but home was always calling. I went to Askham Bryan College Pickering centre on day release where I won Student of the Year in 1988.

“I always earned a wage elsewhere and by the time I was in my twenties I was contract shearing a lot of sheep in the area with a couple of mates.

"I’ve always liked livestock but the work for the shearer is always there and I’d quickly learned I was able to do several hundred a day.

“Mark works for a contractor through the summer driving tractors and even though we’ve nearly quadrupled the size of the farm there still isn’t the income for his full-time employment. Both lads help out. John particularly likes the cows. They are also members of Kirkbymoorside YFC as I was.”