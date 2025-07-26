The fears behind the celebrations at Driffeld Show

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors and exhibitors reported exceptional crowds at Driffield Show, which has been held since 1854, with high numbers viewing one of the event’s most traditional attractions – the supreme sheep championship.

Charles Marwood, of Whenby, near Sheriff Hutton, who runs a 240-acre farm predominantly composed of grass for 500 Charollais, Teeswater and Lleyn sheep, with a small amount of cereals to help with grass rotation, said he was delighted to have landed the coveted title with his Charollais ewe.

Mr Marwood, who has bred the breed for 43 years, said: ”You don’t get sheep like this that often. She’s just a two-shear, she’s a good mover too. She's good bone, not too heavy. Often when you get females this big they get a bit butch. She’s still a nice female and clean. She’s a tight skin which is ideal because at the end of it it’s butcher's lambs isn’t it. The tight skin gets the best flesh.

Robert McClements from Fraisthorpe with his Reserve Champion Limousin bull at the show.

“She’s home-bred, out of a good dam line, and this year has produced a ram lamb which we used on our AI day on Monday, so she’s continuing to produce the goods.”

Among those who contested the supreme sheep title was shepherd Elliot Gisborne, who helps run a flock of up to 1,000 commercial ewes for the Mosey farming enterprise at Gilling East, near Helmsley. He said he was thrilled to have won the champion Texel title with a home-bred gimmer.

He said: “For a one-day show, the turnout of Texels is absolutely incredible. Some of the classes here will be nearly as big as they are at the Yorkshire Show.

“She’s sparky, she has a hell of a carcass, serious back end, she’s properly correct, great on her legs, lovely white hair.”

Meanwhile, farmer Andrew Sewell, NFU East Yorkshire chair, who runs a beef, poultry and arable farm near Pocklington, said farmers had little left to give following a challenging year and concessions over bioethanol production would be a real blow but there were many issues that needed further discussion.

He said: “We are living with the consequences of the deal struck in May and the very real threat that beyond August bioethanol plants may be struggling.

“These plants offer a market to our farmers and growers, produce animal feed and carbon dioxide, CO2, that is essential for agriculture and a variety of other key sectors.”

Defra figures reveal farming contributes more than £3.8 billion to the Yorkshire economy and rural tourism and provides more than 30,000 jobs in the region, something farmers what to see championed and valued, with investment to achieve more.

Attending the show, NFU President Tom Bradshaw, held talks with farmers, MPs and councillors to discuss sector issues and concerns around trade deals with the USA, in particular the bioethanol market.

Yorkshire farmers and those across the country who grow sugar beet, wheat and other crops used to produce bioethanol are worried about the impact to the region following recent trade agreements between the UK and US to allow greater access to the UK market as part of negotiations to cut US trade tariffs. E10 petrol, introduced in 2021 to help cut carbon emissions, contains up to 10 per cent bioethanol and the plants that produce it, including some in the region, not only take local farmers crops but also produce animal feed, which is a useful by-product of the bioethanol production process.

The Government is looking to remove a 19 per cent tariff on imports of US ethanol, replacing it with a tax-free quota of up to 1.4 billion litres. Some UK biofuel plants are currently consulting about their future and the NFU has said allowing a tax-free quota could have a marked impact for farm businesses looking to sell and a lasting impact on domestic production.

