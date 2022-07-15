This year's festival has a fantastic celebration of British farming and thousands flocked to the Great Yorkshire Showground to enjoy.

Heading up the GYS stage this year was former ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot who interviewed a myriad of celebrities and industry experts, including JLS's JB Gill, Peter Wright from Channel 5's The Yorkshire Vet, BBC Countryfile's Matt Baker and Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen.

Christine has been filming behind-the-scenes footage from the show exclusively for The Yorkshire Post.

Behind the scenes with Amanda Owen and Christine Talbot on the last day of the agricultural event

In today's video, the last one of the show this year, Christine showed us a glimpse of what it's like backstage.

She popped in to speak with Amanda, known as The Yorkshire Shepherdess, while she had her hair and make up done.

"Well, there is a little saying about what you can and can't polish", Amanda joked.

"This is a luxury this, an absolute luxury. When they said yesterday I could go to a hotel that had a spa I was like... the Spar shop? so this is very good".

The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen watches world champion sheep shearer Matt Smith in action during a demonstration promoting best practice. Picture Tony Johnson.