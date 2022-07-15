Princess Anne visited the event and celebrity farmers including Countryfile presenter Adam Henson, Cannon Hall Farm's Dave Nicholson and Yorkshire Vet star Peter Wright also attended.

Christine Talbot, former presenter at ITV Calendar, conducted interviews on the new GYS stage, speaking to people such as The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen, JLS's JB Gill and vocalist Lizzie Jones.

Sheepdogs were a star attraction at this year’s show, with trials being held for the first time in the event’s 163-year history, while Robert and David Nicholson, of Cannon Hall Farm, were over the moon when their foal won second place in the Mare and Foal Shire classes.

BBC Countryfile presenter, Matt Baker, said: “What a celebration of British farming this is and for people that don’t know about farming it is a window to this world. There aren’t many places where you can find folk with as much agricultural knowledge in one place.”

Our photographer Tony Johnson went down to capture these fantastic photos from the last day of The Great Yorkshire Show 2022.

